LOS ANGELES – The award season is coming to an end. So what’s going on with all these Oscar-nominated women?

Laura Dern became famous when she founded the original “Jurassic Park” franchise in 1993. Now she appeared together with Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in “Jurassic World 3”. After almost two decades, Dern will revive her original role as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming film, which is expected to hit theaters in June 2021.

We are still waiting for Renée Zellweger’s next project. Before playing the icon Judy Garland in her award-winning biopic “Judy”, Zellweger had taken a break of six years.

Bombshell star Charlize Theron is expected to appear in two action sequels. In the first place is “Fast & Furious 9”, which will be released in May 2020. Theron will reaffirm her role as an unscrupulous MI6 agent in “Atomic Blonde 2”, which she will also produce.

Saoirse Ronan will appear in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” alongside her “Little Women” colleague Timothée Chalamet. The comedy-drama film will hit theaters in July 2020.

In May 2020 Scarlett Johansson will resume her beloved “Avengers” role Natasha Romanaff in her first independent film “Black Widow”. The film will follow the legendary superhero between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“Little Women” star and best nomination for supporting actress Florence Pugh will appear alongside Johansson in the film.

Looking to the future, Johansson will rock the audience again as Ash the Porcupine in “Sing 2”. The animated musical is expected to appear in July 2021.

Cynthia Erivo will portray the legendary Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha by National Geographic. The eight-part, limited series will highlight the immense influence of the late singer on music and culture during her long career. The anthology will be premiered on this day of remembrance.

Erivo also has two science fiction films on the program: “Chaos Walking” with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland and “Needle in a Timestack” with Orlando Bloom.

Margot Robbie’s latest film “Birds of Prey” has just been released and the actress has already received rave reviews for her repression against Harley Quinn. Robbie will revive the crazy character in a sequel to “Suicide Squad”, which is expected to be released in 2021.

Robbie will play the most famous doll in the world: Barbie. The live-action film is co-written by “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig and “Marriage Story” director Noah Baumbach.

