These North Face jackets are now available at Nordstrom

It’s getting colder outside by the minute and that means we have to rock our toughest winter jackets. Not only will the temperatures drop, we will also experience rainy days and snow as the year progresses. The best way to brave these weather conditions is to invest in a great jacket that is both water-repellent and warm.

One of our most popular brands that we know offer reasonable comfort in these conditions is The North Face. Your items are premium and durable, which is what we look for when buying a coat or jacket that we expect to last for years. Their prices can be a bit high, although we know they are absolutely worth it. Fortunately, we have a selection of these jackets on sale at Nordstrom! We would like to help you here at Shop With Us and have rounded them up for you below. Simply choose your favorite North Face item and get one of these items at an incredible discount while you still can!

This ultra warm coat

Metropolis III Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka NordstromSee it!

Protect yourself from the cold and wet with this adorable coat. It’s cut long to provide longer protection from rain or snow, and has a hood that keeps your hair dry. There are also six colors to choose from, all of which are equally adorable.

Get the water-repellent down parka Metropolis III with a hood (Originally $ 289) available at Nordstrom for only $ 202!

This waterproof parka

Outer Boroughs Faux Fur Trim 550 Fill Power Down Parka NordstromSee It!

This parka is perfect to brave the snow as it is equipped with a 550 fill to keep you warm. Oh, and it’s waterproof too, to make sure you stay dry. It is designed to hit directly above the knee for extra protection and has a hood that keeps the head warm.

Buy the Outer Boroughs Faux Fur Trim 550 Fill Power Down Parka (originally $ 420) for just $ 294 from Nordstrom!

This brave jacket

Reign On 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka NordstromSee It!

This two-tone jacket definitely feels athletic and gives the traditional coat a different look. It is definitely a unique design that we are really obsessed with. The sporty flair of this coat will look great when you go skiing!

Get the Reign On 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka (originally $ 279), available from Nordstrom for only $ 195!

This amazing oversized coat

Vistaview 800 Fill Power down coat with hood NordstromSee it!

We are totally in love with this coat. It looks super chic and slim and the oversized fit gives it a streetwear feel – which is great. We can say that this stunner will be our new favorite!

Buy the Vistaview 800 Fill Power Hooded Down Coat (originally $ 600) for only $ 420 from Nordstrom!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

