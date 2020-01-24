advertisement

Leading luxury fragrance and lifestyle brand, Essenza, opened a new store in Abuja, with the launch of new tailor-made scents. The store that opened in December at the Jabi Lake shopping center in Abuja was hosted by a roommate from former Big Brother, Kim Oprah, and was well attended by prominent personalities in the beauty and lifestyle industry.

This is the flagship of Essenza in Abuja and contributes to the nearly three dozen opened Essenza stores that retain the beautiful aesthetics and ambiance that are synonymous with the Essenza brand. This new store has a modern and sophisticated environment that is designed to reflect the brand’s personality. It features the trusted architectural and interior design concept from Essenza, which aims to significantly improve the customer experience.

The new store opened with the launch of five new scents: LA PERLE EAU DE PERFUME, PATRON DE NUIT, AMBRE EXCLUSIF, OLD BLEND and LE MEILLEUR, the highlights of the evening, because guests could not wait to try out the different scents. Sultry, mysterious, seductive, free-spirited and inviting, each scent distinguishes itself not only in their scent but also in the sensuality and sophistication they evoke.

Abiola Kasumu, Essenza’s Executive Director commented: “There is an increasing appetite and taste for luxury brands in Abuja, and this new store offers our customers more opportunities to access their favorite local and international brands they have come to trust. We are also delighted to unveil these new and exciting scents, offering our customers the opportunity to identify and embrace their own unique scent, personality and style. ”

With an industrial heritage of more than ten years, this opening and launch of new fragrances reflects the growth of the Essenza brand with a presence in Nigeria and Ghana. Essenza remains its goal to remain the number one store for luxury fragrances and lifestyle brands from all over the world.

The store’s opening event and the launch of new fragrances were supported by Lanson; the only Grande Maison in Reims France to offer a Champagne experience, from the vine to the flute and Fashion One; the worldwide lifestyle and entertainment TV network.

“We are pleased to be working with Essenza on this occasion. They are the authority in the field of luxury fragrances and personal care brands, and the launch of these new fragrances inevitably establishes Essenza’s unrivaled dedication, energy and focus on creating excellent tailor-made products and a retail gateway for leading global beauty brands in Nigeria and beyond, “said Yusuf mustapha, Premium Drinks Manager, Prestige Brands Limited (importers of Lanson Champagne).

Essenza’s aggressive growth plans and market dominance are about to open even more stores and are in balance with business principles for sustainability and sustainability, nurturing and building brands through partnership and transparency, always respecting international brand standards.

For more information: E-mail (Email protected); or phone call + 234-070-ESSENZA

