6:57 p.m. CST, Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Look at the Good Night Cabin. Photo by John Chandler. View of the Goodnight Cabin. Photo by John Chandler. Photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

These comfortable cabins offer spectacular views of the Texas Grand Canyon.

Not everyone knows that the second largest canyon in the United States can be found here in Texas. Fewer people know that one of the best places to explore Palo Duro Canyon is one of the remote cabins operated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park, known as the “Grand Canyon of Texas”, is located in the heart of the Panhandle, about 30 miles southeast of Amarillo. The canyon is known for its rugged beauty and colorful history.

You can explore the canyon on foot, by mountain bike, on horseback, or by car. The State Park also offers more than 30 miles of hiking, biking, and riding trails.

With so many activities, you have to spend a few days there to enjoy everything. You can rough it and camp at one of the many places. Or you can opt for a few comfort elements that make you feel at home without losing the breath of nature.

Three beautiful brick huts, all built almost 100 years ago by the Civilian Conservation Corps, are located in different locations along the rim of the canyon. All three have stairs that lead to the cabins with a beautiful view. A wooden privacy fence encloses on three sides.

Each cabin sleeps four and can be rented for $ 110 a night. At least two nights are required on weekends and public holidays. Don’t expect a 4 star hotel.

Pets, smoking or cooking (except microwaves) are not permitted in the cabin. No fire is allowed in the fireplace if there is a fire ban. Each unit contains:

air conditioning

heater

picnic table

Outdoor grill

No tents allowed

microwave

Bathroom sink

Toilet

shower

Two fireplaces

A queen-size bed

Two double beds

Bed linen is provided

What you get for your money is a fantastic experience to indulge in the endless peaks and valleys of the canyon and in the colorful red rocky landscape.

Due to the ice and snow conditions on the streets, the park is closed until the end of February. But you’ll want to book early for spring break.

To check the availability of the cabins, visit the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Accommodation website.

