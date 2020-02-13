According to a new report, the cities that are most susceptible to the consequences of withdrawing from the co-sharing enthusiasm in the office triggered by the real estate company WeWork a decade ago are not the ones that you might suspect.

New York City and San Francisco are the two U.S. cities with the largest exposure to WeWork, the largest co-sharing platform in the industry, following the failed IPO last fall and close to $ 9.5 billion for other unprofitable “decacorns” as a warning was a bailout.

According to a report released by rating company DBRS Morningstar on Thursday, a cluster of cities with smaller co-sharing markets and high vacancy rates could be hit harder when the economy gets sour and the market for flexible office space stutters.

These cities include major cities such as Miami, Los Angeles and Denver, according to the report.

“Many of the WeWork headlines focus on penetrating markets like San Francisco or Manhattan, where it has become the largest office tenant,” wrote a team of analysts led by Edward Dittmer at DBRS Morningstar.

“Although the company’s market penetration in these markets is significant, it is important to remember that these markets have low vacancy rates and a proven history of being a high-demand office market.”

This map shows which US cities are at greater risk of failure if the economy slides and the real estate market for office sharing cools.

DBRS morning start diagram

New York and San Francisco could be sanctuaries

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank will fight the next economic downturn by buying large amounts of government debt to lower long-term interest rates. This strategy is referred to this week before the House Financial as a quantitative easing or QE service committee.

Nonetheless, landlords with buildings in tight office markets are likely to better withstand a downturn if WeWork or another co-share company, DBRS Morningstar analysts believe, will try to leave the next time the cycle turns. However, property owners who are already faced with a flood of vacant office space despite smaller office market markets may find it more difficult to attract new residents to similar rents and potentially lose money.

“If unemployment rises, we would expect the use of co-working spaces to decrease, leading to a decline in sales across the sector,” Dittmer wrote. “Poorly capitalized cooperating companies may close, and larger companies may try to sublet or terminate leases.”

The report highlighted that job vacancies in key U.S. metropolitan areas, including those tied to co-sharing companies, declined to 16.8% in the third quarter of 2019, from 17.6% in 2010 per research data company Reis.

But it also means that office share companies often sign leases above the market price, have expensive construction costs that exceed $ 100 per square foot, and can sign leases lasting 15 years or longer, while traditional office tenants only have five to up five years agree 10 years.

For its part, WeWork has taken important steps in the past few months following the rescue package of the parent company SoftBank Group in October to support the financing.

On Tuesday, WeWork’s new leadership announced that the company had received a $ 1.75 billion credit facility from a banking group managed by Goldman Sachs. Management also set targets for the company to generate positive free cash flow in 2020 and 1 million memberships in 2023, up from around 660,000 at present.

According to the Wall Street Journal, retail-focused real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani is to take the helm of WeWork as chief executive officer next week.

The company declined to comment on this article.

According to a report by CBRE Research, co-sharing office space has grown a staggering 26% annually since 2010, but still accounted for less than 2% of the entire U.S. office sector in the second quarter of last year.

However, the real estate agent assumes that this share will reach 13.3% by 2030, provided that operators of flexible office space can gain momentum by winning both private and corporate customers for their platforms.