In memory of the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, Some celebrities honor the Lakers basketball player with permanent tattoos.

The last person to get a tribute tattoo from Kobe is rapper, The game, He added a new tattoo to his collection with a side “8” facial tattoo. The tattoo is Kobe Bryant’s jersey number and his autograph.

Lakers player Lebron James and Anthony Davis also got some ink with the pictures of a black mamba, a tribute to Kobe’s nickname.

rapper 2 Chainz also got a leg tattoo.