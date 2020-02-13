LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 26: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers sinks the ball with his left hand in the lane in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in the fifth game of the Western Conference quarter-finals in the 2011 NBA playoffs on November 26 April 2011 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo the user agrees to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Harry How / Getty Images)
In memory of the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, Some celebrities honor the Lakers basketball player with permanent tattoos.
The last person to get a tribute tattoo from Kobe is rapper, The game, He added a new tattoo to his collection with a side “8” facial tattoo. The tattoo is Kobe Bryant’s jersey number and his autograph.
Lakers player Lebron James and Anthony Davis also got some ink with the pictures of a black mamba, a tribute to Kobe’s nickname.
rapper 2 Chainz also got a leg tattoo.