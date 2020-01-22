These Cariuma sneakers are in Pantone's color of the year

advertisement

We always focus on Pantone’s color of the year – whether in terms of fashion, interior design or even make-up. When Classic Blue was exposed as the winner of 2020, it was almost like a wave of relief that immediately swept over us. This is exactly the effect that the shadow has on people. That’s why we want to incorporate it into pretty much every outfit next year!

Doing just that is now even easier. It’s not every day we wear blue eyeshadow, but it’s definitely every day we want to put on some comfortable sneakers. For this reason, we are very happy about the new collaboration between Pantone and our preferred brand for sustainable shoes, Cariuma!

Cariuma is known for its commitment to high quality, environmentally friendly materials, innovative design and extreme transparency. That is why this collaboration is so useful. Classic Blue is an “earthy, meditative and trustworthy color”, which is known to convey “calm, trust and solidarity” to people. Given that Cariuma does the same, we need these shoes on our feet right away!

Four sneakers are available in this collaboration. We have both the OCA Low and the OCA High, Low and High Tops of the same design. Both have Cariuma’s signature cap-toe design and a canvas upper in this beautiful classic blue. Our third option is the CATIBA Low with a suede and cotton upper and an old school style that features the Cariuma logo on the side. Most recently, Cariuma’s latest launch and most sustainable shoe, the IBI Low. It has a knitted upper and is made from self-regenerating, climate-neutral bamboo!

All of these sneakers are extremely comfortable and equipped with Cariuma’s removable memory foam and leather hybrid insole. They also make us feel happy and light, as Cariuma has such an exceptional focus on leaving the smallest possible carbon footprint. Not only sustainable materials are used, but also recycled packaging. Even when the shoes are delivered to you, Cariuma uses a 100% CO2 neutral transportation process to fight climate change!

There are so many things to love about all of these shoes, but even on the entire surface they are a must for the coming year. Classic Blue goes with almost everything, from neons to neutrals to deep shadows and rainbows. Since the shoes have a simple design, they can also be worn with all possible patterns and textures. We personally also think that they have the perfect look to match with dresses and skirts and create a cool street style atmosphere that makes paparazzi believe that you stand out from a fashion show!

This collaboration collection is available for both men and women. However, some sizes are already available. So grab yours now!

Not your style? Check out all the other colors that Cariuma has to offer here!

