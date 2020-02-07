Advertisement

Harry Rosehill

These arresting black and white photos show life in Hackney in the 70s and 80s

Ridley Road Market, 1981

To say that Hackney has changed a lot over the past 50 years is a bit like saying that water is wet.

It is common knowledge that the western edge of the East End is no longer recognizable. But these photos of Neil Martinson, who grew up in the area, really impressed the changes.

He collected his old pictures of Hackney in a new book, Hackney Archive: Work and Life 1971-1985, published by Hoxton Mini Press. Check out some of our favorite photos from the following book.

Rachel Point, Nightingale Estate, 1974

Shacklewell Lane, 1981

Graham Road, 1971

Giorgi’s Cafe, Bethnal Green Road, 1971

Stamford Hill, 1981

River Lea, 1971

Ridley Road Market, 1981

