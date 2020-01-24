These are the favorite charities of America's richest families - and climate change is NOT one of them

advertisement

Climate change has drawn the attention of scientists, the media and world economic leaders in Davos, but does not seem to be a top priority for billionaire philanthropists.

Wealthy donors claim to have donated the most money for education. Health; and art, culture and sports, according to a new report by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and Campden Wealth. “Despite increasing global concerns about climate change, the environment receives just under 8% of the portfolios featured in this survey,” the authors said.

A global alliance of 11,000 scientists recently warned “unambiguously that planet Earth was facing a climate emergency,” and a 2017 Government Accountability Office report estimated that extreme weather and fire events had hit the U.S. government 350 over the past decade Had cost billions of dollars.

advertisement

The Rockefeller report was based on a survey of 201 families in 28 countries with average wealth of $ 1.2 billion. The families have donated an average of $ 12 million each for different purposes over the past 12 months.

However, the authors warned that the 8% figure for environmental causes may not represent all of the funding these donors provide for climate change. For example, some donations to universities that fall into the education category could be money for climate change research, said Melissa Berman, president and CEO of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

Forbes reported that one of the largest charities in 2019 was a $ 750 million donation to the California Institute of Technology for climate change research. The donors were Stewart and Lynda Resnick, owners of Wonderful Co., which manufactures products like FIJI Water and Wonderful Pistachios.

Causes supported by wealthy philanthropists as a percentage of the portfolio 29% Education 14% Health 10% Art, Culture and Sport 8% Environment 8% Community and Economic Development 7% Social and Human Services 6% Social Justice 5% Religious Purposes 4% Youth 4% Political, Civil and Human Rights 2% Conflict and Peace 2% Agriculture, Fish and Forestry 1% Other Source: Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors & Campden Wealth

Mega donors flock to higher education

The survey was small and the results do not necessarily reflect the donation patterns of all wealthy donors, the authors said. However, their conclusions are consistent with previous research that education is one of the favorite causes of the “UHNW” ultra-high-income philanthropists.

“They see education and access to education as a way that benefits society as a whole and pulls people out of poverty,” said Berman. “Many people believe that supporting education is the way to create solutions for society.” UHNW philanthropists generally donate their educational donations to colleges and universities.

Almost nine out of ten wealthy donors donate to education, a category that, according to the Wealth-X Philanthropy Report 2019, may include new university campuses, scholarships, or research grants. “The greatest gifts continue to be for higher education and underline the importance of the alma mater tradition, particularly among universities in the United States, but increasingly on other continents as well,” said the authors of the Wealth-X report.

In fact, most of the million dollar gifts collected by Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy go consistently to higher education.

Top-class university donations make headlines, but ultimately they can do little to boost the fate of the most needy Americans, some critics argue. The four-year private colleges and universities that receive these donations serve only a few low-income students in the country. In the meantime, tax money for public higher education has dropped and schools have been forced to charge higher tuition fees.

“Philanthropy can be a tool for colleges and universities to make colleges more affordable for low-income students and better support students who have traditionally been left behind by higher education,” said Mamie Voight, vice president of political research at the Institute for Higher Education Policy , a non-profit organization that gives students of all income levels access to the university.

“It is important that donors – from small and large gifts – focus their donations on key educational functions, especially on-demand financial support for students who often cannot afford college without targeted grants,” she added.

Wealthy philanthropists say their top priority is to give something back to society

The Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors survey polled wealthy donors about their preferred causes and motivations for donating to charity. The three main reasons to get involved in philanthropy were to give something back to society, to influence social change and to put values ​​into practice. The treatment of environmental problems ranked ninth out of the twelve possible motivations from which the donors interviewed could choose.

May Boeve, managing director of 350.org, an international nonprofit organization for climate change founded in 2008, said her group is grateful to the financial backers who have contributed to strengthening their work over the past decade, and that their Support in the next few years will be crucial 10 years.

“We urge philanthropists to prioritize the work of the climate movement to demand that leaders at all levels of government take bold climate action, invest in real solutions to the crisis, and separate from and replace a fossil fuel economy,” so Boeve said. “From massive forest fires to devastating hurricanes, rising sea levels to extreme heat and more, we are already seeing the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, and philanthropy can make a big difference by supporting a just transition to a world that works for everyone.”

Compared to other reasons, donors with different incomes hardly support the environment

According to the recent Giving USA report on charitable donations in the United States, donors at all levels of income appear to have little impact on the environment. Only 3% of the U.S. dollars that the Americans donated to charity in 2018 went to environmental and animal welfare purposes – and that too was a significant increase (up 3.6%) from a year earlier. The main funding categories overall were religion, education and human services.

Where charitable donations go to in the USA 29% Religion 14% Education 12% Human Services 12% Foundations 10% Health 7% Social Benefits 5% International Affairs 5% Arts, Culture and Humanities 3% Environment / Animals 2% Individuals Source: USA 2019

It is of course an imprecise science to divide charitable donations into subject areas. A donation to a religious institution can help to help hungry families. Funding for a university could fund cancer research.

Increasing criticism of elite philanthropy

The Rockefeller report assumes that charitable donations are increasingly concentrated among wealthier donors. Meanwhile, fewer low and middle income Americans donate to charity.

The inequality of who donates to charity has sparked a debate about the role and benefits of philanthropy. While money from elite donors may be used sensibly, critics say that their philanthropy also drives their personal goals, that they are not accountable to anyone, and that they receive a tax credit for these donations.

advertisement