These are the cheapest places to live for people traveling to Manchester for work

advertisement

As the cost of living in and around Manchester city center continues to rise, more and more people are looking into the distance.

Areas such as Chorlton, Didsbury, Prestwich and Ramsbottom have become a paradise for working people in the city in recent years.

However, the demand to live in these places can put pressure on average income homebuyers.

advertisement

Nevertheless, as the locals and new residents of the region know, there is an excellent price-performance ratio throughout the region.

And according to a study by Zoopla, cities in the northwest of the city offer the cheapest combinations of real estate and commuting costs.

Hindley

Hindley town center

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The property website rates Hindley near Wigan as the best value city for workers on the way to Manchester. Commuters pay an annual cost of £ 6,883 for their mortgage and annual rail ticket.

City residents pay an average annual mortgage payment of £ 5,675.38 and £ 1,208 for a season travel card.

Kerry Worswick, a sales negotiator at Borron Shaw Estate Agents in Hindley, says commuters are attracted to cheap transportation and the prospect of buying a better home for their money.

And with multiple shops, a leisure center, and a handful of popular pubs, there’s plenty to do in Hindley to keep families busy.

Ms. Worswick added: “We have quite a few people living and working in Manchester.

“It’s not far by train and you can get a house here for about half the price you could have anywhere else.”

characteristics

Blackberry Drive in Hindley

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

According to Zoopla, the average house price in Hindley is a modest £ 140,000, which would make a triple room comfortable for you.

The property on Blackberry Drive near Liverpool Road has proved popular with professionals commuting to Manchester, according to Worswick.

If you’re looking for a starter home in town, you can purchase a three bedroom terrace for just £ 80,000.

And if you’re ready to make money, you can also buy a five-bed family home in Martins Court that’s on the market for £ 550,000.

transport

An annual pass from Hindley to Manchester costs £ 1,208

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Trains from the city’s train station to Manchester Victoria run regularly and arrive four times an hour on weekdays.

Drivers won’t get stuck either, as Manchester rides an hour on the M61 during rush hour.

schools

According to property prices, schools rank first for families pulling up sticks or couples settling down.

Fortunately, schools in Hindley enjoy a generally high reputation as Ofsted has rated various elementary schools as “good”, including St. Peter’s CE Elementary School, Hindley All Saints CE Elementary School, and St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School.

Wigan

Wigan town center

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Three miles down the road in Wigan, commuters pay just £ 4 more a year, with a combined price of £ 6,887.38.

With a train season ticket out of town, you’ll get £ 1,212 for a 58-minute journey to Manchester.

According to Carrie Rudd of Breakey and Co Estate Agents, more and more people who work in the city are moving to Wigan.

“There are many advantages to living here,” said Ms. Rudd.

“Wigan itself is great. The city center has all the shops you need, and there are plenty of excellent schools and colleges.”

characteristics

Standish in Wigan

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The city has a wide range of residential buildings, from terraces in central areas like Pemberton and Swinley to more modern properties in the popular suburbs of Standish and Winstanley.

A townhouse with two beds in the city is available on the market for £ 60,000 to £ 80,000.

In the meantime, families looking for a little more space can purchase a stand-alone property in Standish for £ 250,000.

At the top of the market, a four bedroom family home is currently available in Orrell for a cool £ 575,000.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Ms. Rudd said: “People from the neighboring cities are concerned that property prices are lower here.

“Manchester is currently in a major development phase. Prices are rising and that is filtering out.

“Now is a good time to pick up a property in Wigan because it is still affordable and we will achieve this effect.”

transport

Wigan North Western Station

(Image: Virgin Trains)

The city is served by two train stations, Wigan North Western and Wigan Wallgate.

Trains to Manchester take less than 45 minutes from the latter, while the former operates on the West Coast Main Line and offers direct connections to Liverpool, London and Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the city is flanked by the M6 ​​motorway in the west and the M61 motorway in the east.

schools

Some of the city’s schools are rated “good” by the education guard Ofsted, so parents shouldn’t be short of opportunities.

One of the most popular secondary schools is the Deanery CE High School and the Sixth Form, which has more than 1,300 students and is located just outside the city center.

Bolton

Bolton town center

(Image: Joel Goodman)

Third on Zoopla’s list is Bolton, whose cheapest season ticket is only £ 1,072 for a 41-minute journey, but whose annual mortgage costs are slightly above £ 5,982.16.

While Bolton is far more than just a commuter city, thousands of people living there travel to Manchester for work every day.

With dozens of well-known shops, countless bars and restaurants and numerous green spaces, there is a lot to do in and around the city.

A £ 1.5 billion master plan has been drawn up to transform the city center over the next ten years, and the possibility of expanding the Metrolink network to Bolton is also under consideration.

Rick Thompson, director of operations at Cardwell’s Estate Agents, said: “Bolton offers much more than you might expect in terms of shopping, nightlife, and transportation.

“There is a lot of money flowing into Bolton right now because a number of developments are being built in the city center to attract people.”

characteristics

According to Zoopla, the average house price in Bolton is £ 170,000.

A two bedroom townhouse near the city center can be bought for £ 80,000, while more exclusive properties are available in greener suburbs like Bradshaw and Bromley Cross.

Mr. Thompson said: “At the moment, prices near the city center are lower and the higher you go, the opposite of somewhere like Manchester.

“Areas like Deane and Daubhill are becoming increasingly popular because property prices are cheap and you can walk downtown to the train station.

“We also see a lot of commuters moving to Stoneclough, Farnworth and Ringley.”

transport

Bolton train station

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

There are several ways to get to Manchester from Bolton.

Trains from a number of train stations across the city go directly into the city and take around 30 minutes.

At the end of 2017, a £ 48m bus stop opened in the city and runs regularly to Manchester city center.

Driving is not too difficult either, as the trip into town takes around 35 minutes at rush hour.

As there is talk of Metrolink coming to Bolton in the future, real estate agents could expect property prices to rise as housing demand increases.

schools

There are dozens of schools across the district.

The most sought-after locations include Canon Slade School, Thornleigh Salesian College, and Turton School, while Bolton School, which is subject to a fee, includes famous names such as Ian McKellen, Ralf Little, and Monica Ali among her former students.

Rochdale

Rochdale City Hall

(Image: Copyright unknown)

Rochdale is the city with the shortest ride on the list, with only 15 minutes on the train.

For six years, commuters have also been able to get on Metrolink from the city center.

The average annual mortgage cost in the city is £ 5,850.76, while a season ticket costs £ 1,212.

Located at the foot of the Pennines, the city enjoys a picturesque countryside location and has some of the best restaurants in the region.

characteristics

A two-bed terrace in the city can be bought for between £ 70,000 and £ 80,000, while a three-bedroom semi-detached house will likely repay you for £ 140,000.

And for those on a budget, Bamford, North, and Smithy Bridge are ideal destinations.

At the top of the market is a seven bedroom family home in Bamford that is currently on the market for £ 1,750,000.

transport

Commuters can take the Metrolink from Rochdale to Manchester

(Image: Mark Waugh)

Commuters have plenty of ways to get to Manchester with frequent train, bus and Metrolink connections.

And for those who want to go downtown, it shouldn’t take longer than 45 minutes during rush hour.

schools

Some of the city’s secondary schools are rated “good”, including Wardle Academy, Falinge Park High School and Kingsway Park High School.

Regarding the primaries, Ofsted was rated “excellent” by Ofsted last year, while some others were rated “good”.

Westhoughton

The kitchen, Westhoughton

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The modern West Houghton, once a center for coal mining, cotton spinning and textile manufacturing, is quickly becoming a popular suburb for commuters.

Several bars and restaurants have settled in the city, including The Kitchen and The Beer School. Unlike some of its post-industrial neighbors, the main street is in poor health.

Hall Lee Bank Park is located on the outskirts of the city, a popular place for walking with a forest playground. It’s just about any other place to escape after a long week of work.

Zoopla said commuters who live in the city and work in Manchester will pay a total of £ 7,190.16.

characteristics

According to Zoopla, the average house price in Westhoughton is around £ 180,000.

A two bedroom townhouse in the city costs around £ 110,000, while there are currently several triple semis in the region of £ 170,000.

For those on a budget, a 10 bedroom house on Chorley Road is available for £ 975,000.

transport

The M61 is a short drive from the city, but with two train stations, traveling by train is the most popular way to get to Manchester.

Regular connections to Manchester Piccadilly via Bolton take around 35 minutes.

schools

Westhoughton High School is rated “good” by Ofsted

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Westhoughton High School is rated “good” by Ofsted, while two of the city’s elementary schools, Eatock Primary and Sacred Heart RC Primary, have received the top grade “excellent” from the education guardian.

Zoopla’s research was based on the mortgage costs of a two or three bedroom house with a 15 percent down payment.

The travel times and costs for the 2020 annual pass were taken from the National Rail website.

advertisement