Puppy love! Five adorable puppies from the Best Friends Animal Society New York stopped by at Us Weekly’s studio to find a Valentine’s Day. While some of the dogs are looking for a more energetic, sporty partner, others hoped to find a quieter home. The adorable dogs showed their best wrestling movements, doggy eyes, and their love for stomach wounds. Whether you are looking for a large or small dog, young or old, there is a four-legged friend for you.

Watch the video above to see the dogs in action. More information about the adoption of these and many other puppies can be found here.

Help the Best Friends Animal Society at their adoption event for Valentine’s Day on Saturday, February 15th, where they offer $ 14 adoption of pets for dogs and cats 6 months and older.