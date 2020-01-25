There's a hilarious blooper role on Coronation Street - and fans love it

advertisement

Coronation Street fans are asking for more after the soap shares a fun carver role that shows some of the mistakes from behind the scenes.

Corrie shared a collection of blunders from his official Twitter account as a weekend treat for his viewers, and it proved to be a huge success.

Fans of the long-lasting soap are now demanding that the show be shown regularly.

The first clip shows how Peter and Adam Barlow and Daniel Osbourne have a serious family discussion that quickly dissolves if Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter, accidentally sneezes toward co-star Rob Mallard.

“Can I have a clean glass?” asks Rob, who plays Daniel, when Chris apologizes and the trio runs away laughing.

In the next clip, Michael Le Vell, who plays mechanic Kevin Webster, is censored because he swears and can’t suppress his laugh after being asked to “mime” one of his lines in the garage.

His co-star Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, screams with laughter when Michael pretends to be a pantomime.

The next blooper shows Alan Halsall, who plays as Tyrone Dobbs, who is laughing and covering his face after Maureen Lipman, who is playing his speaking wife Evelyn Plummer, makes a quick gesture and says: “I don’t want anything from you incy wincy little china jobs “while asking for a cup of tea and pudding cream.

Chris Gascoyne as Peter Barlow, Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne and Sam Robertson as Adam Barlow

(Image: ITV)

Corrie said to the fans: “We are not updating our website over the weekend as we do some maintenance, but to make up for it is a brand new blooper role here!”

“I love it! Great to see how human and the actors are and to enjoy some emotional and depressing scenes!” said a fan.

“I agree with everyone else, we definitely need more of it, make it a normal thing. With as many different actors as possible …” said another.

“Awesome, PLEASE MORE … maybe a dose of it on the first day of every month and two pudding creams … thanks,” another soap watcher tweeted.

Alan Halsall as Tyrone Dobbs, Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer and Jennie McAlpine as Fiz Stape

(Image: ITV)

“Love that … I’m second … we definitely need more … really made me laugh when I needed a good giggle,” commented another fan.

“Oh, please give us more mistakes! I love mistakes,” said another viewer of the show.

Would you like to talk to other fans about Corrie? Join our Coronation Street fan chat group on Facebook, where you can also get updates, spoilers and more.

