Although it has been almost a decade since Christopher Meloni left Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, fans still hope that Detective Elliot Stabler will return to the show. In a new interview, Mariska Hargitay did her best to avoid the question, but said there were “talks” about it. Just last month, showrunner Warren Leight said bringing Meloni back was “above my salary level”.

“I can’t tell you that; I’ll take the fifth!” Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, told PEOPLE. “There were talks, some conversation.”

Meloni played a major role in SVU’s first twelve seasons, but was mysteriously missing when the series returned for season 13. Stabler’s character never got a real farewell, which is why so many fans have longed to see him again. The actor left the company after failing to reach agreement with NBC over a contract extension.

In January, Leight told E! The news of bringing Meloni back was not in his hands and said it would be difficult to bring back elements of Stabler’s story.

“Look: I assume that in a few decades, if we reach the last SVU in one year, we [Meloni] will have to return before we make the last episode or before the show ends,” Leight told TV Line last year. “However, I don’t think we have reached this point in the series.”

Meloni himself told fans on Twitter in December 2018 that he had “no plans” to come back.

Elsewhere in his new interview with PEOPLE, Hargitay pondered the SVU’s success as the show continued its record-breaking 21st season. The show is the longest running prime time drama in TV history that passed the original by Law & Order and Gunsmoke this year.

“I’ve felt so deeply connected to Olivia Benson since I read the script,” said Hargitay. “And yet as actors we saw that so many projects come and go and do not develop further. I think the best way to describe this is: Even if I had gone wildly and ruthlessly optimistic about the future, I would have can’t ever dream of being here in television history right now. “

Hargitay has played the same character on a show longer than anyone else, but she said she still remembers her audition as if it were yesterday.

“I had just finished a sheet with 13 episodes in the emergency room,” she recalled. “I remember actually saying, ‘Oh god, I was on the best TV show, where am I going? There’s always a place for me, and that’s Law & Order.’ I said that. Maybe I’m a little nervous. Then came the audition and it was like a flash in the bottle. I met Chris Meloni. I just knew he was Stabler. “

New Law & Order episodes: SVU broadcasts on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Getty Images