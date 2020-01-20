advertisement

We are still not over the royal exit of Harry & Meghan Markle. Just two days ago, the queen announced the deal, and now Harry has said he had “no other option.”

In his first personal remarks about his decision to give up public life, the duke expressed his disappointment with the conclusions he had drawn about his future, and said it brought him “great sadness” that it had to come to that.

He also revealed that he had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and his military associations without public funding, but “Unfortunately that was not possible.”

The heartfelt speech was delivered during a private dinner before Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in London, hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would give up their HRH titles and no longer formally represent the Queen. He said:

The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not taken lightly. They were so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I’m not always right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.

The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. What I want to make clear is that we are not running away and certainly not running away from you. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and proudly fulfill our role for this country.

Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons it brings me great sadness that it has come to that.

At the end of his speech, Prince Harry thanked the audience, as well as everyone who followed the journey of him and Meghan. “We take a leap of faith, thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

View and read his full speech below:

In a passionate speech, Harry spoke about recent events and told guests: “I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry.”

Read his words completely, here pic.twitter.com/8nS7He5LB4

– Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 19, 2020

