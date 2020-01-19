advertisement

“There was no other option”: Prince Harry talks about leaving the royal role

Prince Harry broke his silence about his departure from the royal family in an emotional speech in which he also defended his wife Meghan against claims that she was responsible for the bomb splitting.

In a speech to a charity he founded more than ten years ago, an emotional Duke of Sussex said it “makes me sad that it has come that far” and seems to focus on the terms of an agreement with Buckingham Palace that dictates how the couple will operate outside the umbrella of the House of Windsor.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” he said.

“I also know that you have known me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values ​​as me. And she does, and she is the same woman I fell in love with .

“We both do everything we can to fly the flag and proudly perform our role for this country. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve.

“For those reasons it brings me great sadness that it has come to that.

“The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not made lightly. It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but like this, there was no other option. “

Harry said the couple wanted to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and his military associations without public funding, but “unfortunately that was not possible”.

“I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how dedicated I am. But I hope it helps you understand where it should go, that I would withdraw my family from everything I have ever known, to to take a step forward in what I hope can be a more peaceful life. “

A bomb attack on January 9 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to step aside as senior members of the royal family, earn their own income and divide their time between Britain and Canada, took the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William overwhelmed.

The trio, supported by palace officials, has since been working every day on a new model that gives Harry and Meghan the freedom they want, but does not threaten the monarchy or risk a public setback.

In a breakthrough announced on Sunday (AEDT) after days of negotiations about the future of the couple, Buckingham Palace said that the couple would cease to be members of the royal family when a series of new arrangements are implemented in the next four months.

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their “royal highness” titles, receive public funds or represent the monarchy abroad under the agreement established by the Queen and Buckingham Palace.

Among the new arrangements the couple will be known as Harry, Duke or Sussex and Meghan, Duchess or Sussex. They will not use their “royal highness” style, but will not be stripped of it in a movement designed to look small in appearance.

