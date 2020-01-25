advertisement

With We Got This Covered’s Alex Crisp, who throws zombies left and right, you might think that there is more than a little hope for World War Z 2, but at the moment developing hell seems to be his constant home, as far too many Directors felt the need to leave when the sequel was still considered a great idea. It is not currently clear whether Brad Pitt or one of the stars of the first film would come back as the time has passed when things in this particular universe could be very different regarding zombies and if there are signs of it in some Movies, the zombies have actually evolved in different ways. In The Walking Dead, fans heard what sounded like hikers talking and quickly realized that the Whisperers, one of the deadliest factions in TWD, had finally been introduced. Then Zombieland came up with the idea: Double Tap, when they introduced different types of zombies with different properties that made them more or less dangerous. The zombie game has changed a lot since the outbreak of World War II, and trying to predict which world Brad Pitt brought to life is difficult at this point.

Fortunately, the zombie craze is still there and people are still very open to it, as the films and TV shows that we saw have still received a lot of attention. One thing everyone should admit is that, no doubt, something has changed in the years since the original The Living Dead things. Dani Di Placido of Forbes would likely agree. Do you remember how zombies could only shuffle and shuffle at their intended prey, but it didn’t matter because there were usually factors that worked against the survivors? I thought it was disturbing enough when I saw the Dawn of the Dead remake that the zombies got up and approached their prey, but World War Z had to go one more step as the zombies no longer just ran, but it in fact, they were bullied and came together as if they were a unit that had fallen victim to the chaos and destruction they could initially wreak. However, the undead in WWZ still differed in such a way that they did not match other stereotypes created by other zombie films. Keep in mind that these creatures bite their victims and don’t really want to eat. The WWZ zombies wanted to spread the virus when it was derived, and did not want to infect a host that already had certain markers that the disease could somehow suspect would ultimately kill the host. In other words, if you had an incurable disease in WWZ, you were more or less safe because the virus that was transmitted by so many wanted nothing to do with such a host.

Also, in other zombie films, it may take just a scratch and not just a bite to transmit the disease, and in some films and shows it works quickly for some and very slowly for others. Heck, in the Resident Evil films, the mutations never stop, as they get bigger, stranger, and more powerful, because the constant tinkering with the T-virus finally creates super beings that are so insanely powerful that they make an embedded prediction- Software contains their brains that allow them to assess and neutralize a threat. Luckily, WWZ wasn’t as crazy when it started more or less from scratch and allowed us to watch the world succumb to the disease that spread from out of control zombies that resembled themselves and moved on. However, you have to ask yourself what scenario would be left if the virus actually managed to spread further. So what? If a person in the world was ever infected and there was no one left to spread the virus, would the infected simply move on and have nothing to do? It’s an interesting question, but another is whether there is a sequel, whether the zombies are the same, or whether the virus somehow mutates and is able to evolve in some way to bypass survivors’ attempts to mask yourself by creating markers for making it disappear for an unknown period of time for the virus? These are interesting questions that would like to be answered, but only if each piece comes together as it is needed for such a sequel.

Again, it is not certain whether we will see it or not, but the interest is still there as there is still the question of what the world would be like if the virus had been finally eliminated if it ever did should. Digital Army’s Hugh Armitage has more to say on the subject. Until this happens, we have to imagine the result again and again.

