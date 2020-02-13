There is good news for Chris Stapleton fans who are eagerly awaiting new music: The country star has announced that he has worked with former Tom Petty and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell on new material.

“He’s probably my favorite guitarist of all time,” Stapleton said in a recent Rolling Stone interview about Campbell. “Sitting with him and writing some songs was cool.

“We did a few last year too,” added Stapleton. “I don’t want to make promises, but there is probably new music on the way.”

Although there are few details, this new music would be Stapleton’s first since the release of its acclaimed 2017 record From A Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Stapleton opened for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at their 2017 show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, just months before Petty died at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

The country star will have a full circle moment on August 29 when he leads Wrigley Field with the Dirty Knobs, Campbell’s new band, as support. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Highwomen will also act as the opening act for the show.

Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour begins March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and will visit cities in the United States through August.

