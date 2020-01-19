There is only one blockbuster to look forward to in 2020: Tenet's year

advertisement

Tom Jolliffe is looking ahead to Tenet and why he’s ahead of any other Tentpole release in 2020 …

With the Disney machine, you can break in record funds this year before they even started to fire Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker To an audience that seemed to go beyond a fiery passion with a half-hearted, sleepwalking commitment, it seems that as long as the franchise has enough appeal, a simple formula will lead the audience (like the Pied Piper) into their cinema foyer to buy it A ticket (how serious … go to the cinema and buy … online booking fees can go straight to f …). We have a year ahead of us that may feel a little stale on paper. Essentially, Marvel has peaked with her greatest ever to round off his two-part finale, so the next couple of films appear somewhat banal in their schedule. The last Spider Man Earned over a billion dollars with ease, but already feels like a blurry, long-forgotten memory. Black widow What appears at the beginning of the new year looks dated and a bit tedious, a kind of bleak mix of Bourne pastiche and 5 year old Marvel aesthetics.

What else comes to the cinemas? Much more Disney, with everything from Mulanto the above mentioned Marvel indifferences some DC (which in the case of fair Wonder Woman 1984 and birds of prey Looks more visually appealing, if not different) and then a certain James Bond. Here’s the thing, most of which bring in a billion dollars, but is it worth it to take care of? Is any of this exciting? To be honest, Adam Sandler’s idea is actually present this year Uncut gemstones gives me the panties sword far more than the actual lightsabers. The next year will undoubtedly be the same, and indie films will likely seduce me more than blockbusters. It looks like they don’t even have to try to lure the audience with something new or exciting, and yet the audience is a game for a bit of formula racing. The winning formulas seem simple, yet so many studios drop bombs, anyone with a glimpse of the landscape who the audience knew would bomb them (but the studio heads still glow green remarkably ). Charlie’s angel. Terminator: Dark Destiny. cats etc. Your grandma could have told the producers that the films were doomed to fail.

We also all know the releases that Bank will make. Everyone, with a few minor exceptions or omissions, does what you think. The rise of Skywalker Perhaps it yawns itself a “disappointing” cash return, but it still makes huge numbers (Mickey Mouse will not lose sleep). There may be a slight warning sign of oversaturation, but just about everything because marketing was so unimaginative. From godly trailers to constant conversation about the last film, it’s like Disney can’t be disturbed. I think if you don’t have to make an effort, why then? They had a clear vacation run when nobody (who mattered) dared to stand from head to toe.

There is only one big screen blockbuster that looks exciting. It sure looks interesting and engaging and could actually cause some surprises. It is Christopher Nolan’s latest film. Honestly, Nolan can hardly go wrong. He has many fans who think he is the greatest living director (maybe even beyond), and his films get epic scores in public ranking systems like the IMDB. I’m going to say I’m a skeptic. The boys are great. His approach to the craft is amazing and he did an amazing spectacle. All this Marvel talk, but not a film in this canon, is suitable for tying even the shoelaces The dark knight, For the same reason, I felt Interstellar and Beginning were overrated (and his last Batman film was a bad copy of its predecessor). As for the spectacle, it’s absolutely unsurpassable (not least because Nolan prefers digital and practical CG effects wherever possible). As a writer, like Tarantino, Nolan probably has the luxury of committing screenplay cardinal sins, for which most would be raked over hot coals; far too much exposure in meaty doses. Joseph Gordon Levitt in Beginning (and indeed Ellen Page, the audience leader) are essentially there to explain everything so the dream doesn’t get too involved within a dream, within a dream … oh shit! I’ve closed my eyes … it’s too late!

However, while we can expect an appropriate dose of more lengthy exchanges principleWhat we can also expect is a huge spectacle, perfectly put together. Who knows, Nolan’s ability to withdraw into dialogue and tell more of his story visually Dunkirk (his best since TDK for me) could have refreshed his approach to simplify his scripts a bit. Whatever, as much as Beginning The placement in the top 250 of the IMDB is not entirely justified. She is certainly one of the best blockbusters of the century, so there is still a high level to be achieved. The first trailer, which comes after a year full of intrigue and puzzles, indicated what is important principle With a little feeling it could go well with Beginning, but it was tempting and seductive in a way that none of the other blockbuster trailers seem to be (including a fairly wet squib of a Bond trailer, which despite all of its problems appears to be a hot mess). The action looks great. The plot may be challenging, and although this tendency to lengthen the presentation is sometimes a problem, these ideas still occupy the mind a little.

In addition, a Nolan film is always exceptionally cast and the cast always delivers its A-game. There is no chance of half-hearted phone calls or wasted roles. Everyone will get their shining moment and will deliver, and it also provides a great platform for Robert Pattinson to pull some of his Batman critics around, let’s face it, they’ll never watch High-Life. The lighthouse or Good time,

When we look forward to a new year, the cinema radar has a solid, powerful beacon under some distant, fading beeps that are routinely noticed by the masses principle, You can bet that it will probably be the best Tentpole movie next year. In fact, you put your mortgage on it.

