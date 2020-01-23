There is nothing romantic between them

advertisement

Friends only? A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna I have no romantic relationship, although I was seen together by my former friend after the singer separated Hassan Jameel,

“A $ AP has always thought Rihanna was cool and stunning,” one source tells us exclusively “Weekly”. “But they have a best friend [or] cousin relationship much more.”

The insider adds, “They are very close friends, but nothing ever seems romantic between the two.”

The two musicians triggered relationship rumors after being seen in New York City on Friday, January 17, just a few hours after Us announced that Rihanna had quit dating Jameel after nearly three years of dating.

The founder of Fenty Beauty and the rapper “Live Fast” were photographed smiling and laughing in the background at the Yams Day Benefit concert in Brooklyn before the singer of “F-kin’ Problems “performed. Rihanna was seen with her ex-boyfriend later in the day drakewho was seen in the crowd with her at the event.

According to a source, “Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spent New Years Eve with a large group in a suite at the Edition Hotel” in New York City.

The friends were romantically connected for the first time when they discovered that they were kissing off the screen when they made their music video for “Fashion Killa” in 2013, but never officially went out with each other.

The relationship between the nine-time Grammy winner and 31-year-old businessman Jameel lasted more than two years before the duo stopped. The former couple was first sighted in June 2017 and has kept a large part of their relationship from the public eye.

“Rihanna and Hassan get on very well and their personalities go well together,” a source told us exclusively in September 2019. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Despite the statement that she was “naturally” in love with Jameel, the “Stay” artist admitted in a profile for the interview magazine in June 2019 that she was unsure about the couple’s future.

“Only God knows this girl,” she said to the publication when asked if they wanted to marry Jameel one day. “We plan and God laughs, don’t we?”

The 8-star star of the ocean dated Drake in and out from 2009 to 2016. She dated Chris Brown from 2008 to 2009. They broke up after the singer with With You was arrested for assaulting Rihanna, but came back together briefly in 2012 before stopping in 2013.

