There is no reason for municipalities to be corporate property

DAVID UNWIN / STUFF

Why does the municipality’s Lido swimming pool also have to operate a gym? Such movements are unfair to private competitors.

OPINION: I never really understood why regional, district and city councils – also called the local government – are corporate property.

The Local Government Act 2002 permits the ownership of municipal councils by companies, where a council-controlled organization is 50 percent or more owned by a council, either alone or with other councils. The law explicitly states that trade organizations controlled by the municipality “run a trading company to make a profit”.

Boards cannot own commercial companies. In my opinion, the purpose of councils is to provide and maintain infrastructure so that the city and region can function, for example water, sewerage, roads etc. I pay rates for that – I don’t pay rates for my city and region, so that they can invest it in the market and compete with companies that are not supported by public money.

It is clear that many companies are disadvantaged when they have to compete with companies or services owned by the municipality. For example, I recently spoke to a friend of mine who once owned a fitness center. I asked him if he was interested in running a gym again. He said the market is unfair because the Lido Aquatic Center owned by the Palmerston North City Council has a 24-hour gym and can work at a loss because it is endorsed by the municipality.

Interestingly, the Lido fitness center is not considered a municipality-controlled organization because it is a “municipal service” rather than a “for-profit” entity, although it charges membership fees at market rates and uses billing company providing services by third parties.

Massey University fitness centers work in a similar way because membership is open to the public, but the gyms are artificially supported by mandatory student fees, regardless of whether individual students use the gyms or not.

Of course there are arguments put forward by the councils as to why they should own companies. For example, the Palmerston North City Council’s 100% ownership of Palmerston North Airport is “making sure the city has a suitable air port for passengers and cargo.”

I doubt that many would disagree that the city should have a suitable air port for passengers and cargo, but that does not mean that the municipality should own it. Nor does it mean that the council would do better than a private entity.

Whatever function you hold, as councils begin to hold municipalities, most of the revenue from those commercial activities should be used to provide and maintain infrastructure and infrastructure for cities and regions – in other words, contribute to what the council should in the first place.

But it’s not that simple when it comes to money and who gets what. The 2018-19 annual report from the city council says that Palmerston North Airport Ltd paid a dividend of $ 643,650 to the council for that financial year. Meanwhile, the airport’s senior management team dropped $ 723,458 and the compensation for the drivers was $ 108,000. One airport employee – presumably the director – was paid between $ 270,000 and $ 280,000.

So the winners of this company owned by the municipality are the senior management team and the directors. No surprises there. Just a few months ago, Stuff reported that “it was a good year for the portfolios of directors of board-controlled organizations”, with the median remuneration for a director increasing by 14.1 percent compared to an average pay increase of around 2 percent for regular salary earners.

OK, to be honest, directors of municipal companies bring a wealth of experience.

The airport’s annual report shows that the CEO is also a director or trustee of 15 other companies and trusts. His experience also included 15 years as chief executive of MidCentral District Health Board in Palmerston North, where according to Stuff his taxpayer funded annual salary in 2015 was $ 580,000 to $ 589,000.

Regardless of who is on the board of our municipal companies and how much they are paid, it is time for us to reconsider or engage in corporate ownership, or to focus their efforts on water, sewage, roads, etc.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are still figuring out how to pay for the next increase in the rate bill.

Steve Elers is a senior teacher at Massey University, who writes a weekly column on social and cultural issues

