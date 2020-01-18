There is no pressure on us

advertisement

The conversation with Brendan Maher can only start in one place.

Has he recovered the Hurley fragment that was immortalized by his late point against St. Thomas?

“No, a few guys went out to find it, but I couldn’t, I don’t know if it was picked up or entered – it probably went to the gallery so someone could have it.

“It doesn’t bother me so much.”

Well, the prospect of Ireland’s club final will distract such a man.

“I don’t want to say that I was happy with (winning) the provincial final, if you get to look a bit ahead, but it was always:” Winning a provincial final with Borris would be incredible “.

“You only had a week to turn around and then against Glen Rovers and it just seems like a wave since then.

“It has been one after the other – not really thinking too much, just enjoying the games. Christmas was a strange thing – training on the 23rd, on St Stephen’s morning. That never happens here, you wouldn’t even do that with an intercounty -plow.

“It was a challenge and it was hard for everyone to be so quiet, to have that silent Christmas when you might want to be able to socialize and even just be a little mentally relaxed – you are mentally on all the time.

“That’s the hard part, you’re thinking of the next training session, the games, so we haven’t had a chance to switch off. We’ll do that after Sunday.”

It’s a tough challenge. Ballyhale is no stranger to the club final in Ireland.

We have had challenges throughout the year and we will not approach it differently than the other games. We realize that we are underdogs, it is a huge challenge, but we are not going to change the mentality, we will approach it in the same way as all our games.

“We’ve always had the underdogs label, but we don’t have the underdogs mentality. It is a simple approach, in the sense that we would work as hard as possible for each other and do each other justice on the page, and we have a lot of freedom to do that.

“You can see that in the way we play, there is no pressure on us, there is no one who is afraid to make mistakes – we make mistakes, we do things that we shouldn’t do, but we continue to do it and that’s what brought us to where we are now, so it’s a similar approach for Sunday week.

“Of course we realize that we come across an incredible team, but the way we think will be the same.”

Maher points out that the Ballyhale threat is not limited to tent names such as TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly: “Their six attackers are deadly, three are intercounty and then you have guys who probably meet that standard, so that’s the challenge.

“But like I said, it’s not that we fear anyone, but we’re not afraid to play these games. We go out with the same mindset that we have adopted for each game and try to play as well as possible.

“We realize that we are competing against a fierce team, but we will not avoid it. We will rattle them as well as possible. And if we can overcome it, the dream will come true.

“I know it sounds like a cliché, but that’s the approach we have. We try to prepare as well as possible and we go outside and it is “let’s try” and see what happens. “

Yet Maher has been so central to Borris’ progress that he must expect that they have a specific plan for dealing with him.

“I don’t know. The decision has to be made to put me on TJ or maybe he’ll take me where I don’t want to be, things that can happen. We haven’t even discussed this, and like I said, we have more than one player to watch.

We want to think that they have more than one player to watch, that we have enough threats to cause them problems without just thinking about me.

“It is something we will decide, what we want to do, but it can change after a few minutes, and I think that is the beauty of what we have – we have guys who want to adapt and we are not in one team If something does not work, we will change and try and we are happy to try.

“That is one thing that Johnny (Kelly, manager) is also very good at when he is on the line, he is very good at adjusting and making the kind of changes that can have a major impact on the game, so we are agree on something to start and see how it goes. “

Given his own experience with the final of Ireland, does he help prepare younger players for the big day?

“I remember my first All-Ireland and the older guys who were talking,” this is what is going to happen today and this is actually happening, which is a bit unusual, so don’t be too shocked when it happens “.

“Little things. There will always be questions like what it is like to run out, the president is there – because I actually don’t even know what happens on the day of the All-Ireland club, so we’ll try to make sure that we have all that information, but don’t think too much about it, to focus on the right things, which of course depends on our performance.

“The team’s mindset is so strong that the game could be out there (outside) and it would be completely for us. It is clearly a huge opportunity and we are very happy to represent Borris in Croke Park, but I think that we have a mature enough group, even though there are many young boys, that we realize that this is important. “

He has previously been to Dublin for the club final. He did not make it to the stadium. . .

“I remember that I was really in for 2017 and we had to go, but we stayed in the pub. We played St Jude’s in a challenge and went to Chaplin’s for food – a Borris man, Murty McGrath, runs it – but it started to rain, we didn’t feel like walking, so we decided that we would stay where we were. “

Another agenda tomorrow.

