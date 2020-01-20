There is no end to a Kilkenny man

advertisement

WHEN Siobhan Madigan Colin Fennelly interviewed for RTÉ Radio 1 Sport, just after yesterday’s All-Ireland club final, Fennelly spoke honestly and concisely about how far this Ballyhale team has traveled, and the deep satisfaction given the starting point of that Ballyhale odyssey.

After winning the 2015 All-Ireland club title, Ballyhale seemed to have come to a halt. That 2015 team had effectively split up. O’Loughlin Gaels defeated them in the provincial final of 2016. Their main leader, Henry Shefflin, was retired. Fitzpatrick had also packed ‘Cha’. The young talent within the club still had to come through, but they were not exactly considered a golden generation, and there was certainly no hint of a counter-revolution in Ballyhale.

Fennelly said he feared he would never win a county title again, but in Kilkenny, and especially in Ballyhale, they seem to have the power to continuously turn water into wine. It is a huge achievement to win consecutive All-Irelands, but because Ballyhale wins eight All-Irelands, and a raft from the current group to win five, underlines how ordinary people can consistently achieve extraordinary things.

Ballyhale is no ordinary club. I also heard Michael Fennelly say to Siobhan Madigan that although they still have two All-Irelands than their fathers and uncles, the boys still have more provincial titles than the current crew. It is easy to see where the motivation, the desire, the unceasing search for more comes from. It is eternal and it will always be in Ballyhale.

What other way could it be if a club managed to produce the greatest hearing of all time, and then, a handful of years later, they produce another player to challenge him? It is no wonder when TJ went to the field in Ballyhale and hit the ball back to Henry when he released. And when the most successful pitcher in history withdraws from swinging a club, he takes over the team and leads the team to successive All-Irelands in his first managerial position. Unbelievable things.

TJ Reid encapsulated that magic yesterday. The great thing about TJ and Ballyhale is that he and she not only conjure magic, they always bring the speed and cuteness that match that class and brilliance. When Borris-Ileigh came in two points late, TJ scored the ship with one point, before winning a free victory to push the margin to four. His lovemaking all afternoon was imperious.

Ballyhale never wins too many minors, but it doesn’t matter when young boys can step into that culture, surrounded by icons and driven by a legend. Paddy Mullen did not start the Irish semi-finals, but, just like last year’s final, he did his stuff again at Croke Park, with three points in the first half.

Another young player, Dean Mason, was very strong in goal and hailed from dropping sliotars all afternoon. Darragh Corcoran on the corner was a contender for the man of the match. Adrian Mullen was ineffective for most of the game, but when he got the chances late, he threw them in. Evan Shefflin too. Ballyhale has so many quality players that it is almost impossible to keep them all still.

They had the firepower that Borris just didn’t have. Gerry Kelly was excellent when he scored six points from the game, as well as a sideline, and had almost an eighth, but he couldn’t bear the score load alone. Seamus Burke on the corner was also brilliant. Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack thundered late in the game, but if you said in advance that Kelly and Burke would be Borris’ two best players, you would have imagined the Shamrocks to win ten points. In that context, it was Borris’ proof to get so close to the champions.

Large teams smell vulnerability and when Ballyhale got a pinch of it in the ten minutes before the break, after the inevitable Borris early storm had ended, they went for the kill. Ballyhale had opened an opening of four points in an instant. And they were able to keep Borris at bay for the rest of the game.

Borris-Ileigh went ahead and kept trying, but they couldn’t think of enough scores. Conor Kenny had a few great moments in that one-minute period before the break. JD Devaney’s shot for a goal flashed wide. A goal in that phase would have been huge, both psychologically and on the scoreboard, but Borris spent the rest of the race trying to catch up on a train that always seemed to run away from them.

THE game ended in an excitement of excitement, but the game never really started. That wasn’t really surprising with how Borris-Ileigh had set up the entire season, and given the fact that they had to try to stay as long as possible before they went broke at the end when they had no other choice.

Kilkenny teams have class, but they are also absolutely the best in the base.

The comparative warm-ups were interesting and informative. While Borris went through a complicated and brutal routine, Ballyhale’s warm-up was largely ruled by four players scattered around the field and hit balls in the air to fight when the sliotar fell. When it really mattered, Ballyhale won most of those air duels and physical competitions.

They also adapted well to the tactical battle.

Darren Mullen was brilliant as the reserve man. He raised the world of the ball, but Mullen also used it cleverly. A few times in the second half, Mullen shot the ball to Evan Shefflin, who got some great points from a distance.

Borris-Ileigh has had a great season and an incredible few months, but it would always be hard to rely on momentum and hot shape to support them on such a big day against a Ballyhale side that treats Croke Park as their playground .

Kilkenny teams just know how to get it done, and that was clear on Saturday night when Tullaroan defeated Fr O’Neill in a classic. It was an excellent match, but the endgame produced swinging drama from the gods.

I have often seen the Fight of the Century, the epic battle between Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier. I was reminded on Saturday night when Tullaroan and Fr O’Neill just went toe-to-toe and kept rocking until O’Neill finally hit the canvas on the final bell.

Kilkenny teams win in whatever way, in whatever way. In the curtain enhancer on Saturday, Russell Rovers gave everything, but it was clear from the first quarter that Conahy Shamrocks were always slightly better in the final of All-Ireland Junior.

At the end of 2017, many commentators said Kilkenny was facing a few difficult years. That summer saw their first retirement from the championship in years, but there is no end to a Kilkenny man. They won the National League 2018. They reached the All-Ireland final of last year.

That game may have left Kilkenny questionable, but St Kieran’s have continued to swallow the All-Ireland Colleges titles. And their clubs continue to win All-Irelands. Especially Ballyhale.

The eternal icons.

