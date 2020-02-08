After the Academy announced who the Oscar nominees were and who were all online who rightly upset them by reviving the worn-out hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, a strange defense emerged on behalf of the Oscars that was clearly encountered by people who did had no idea what they were talking about (and probably wouldn’t have bothered if they had). You see, the Oscars had no prejudice because they nominated color actors. Not only have you won Cynthia Erivo (a frustrating sign that I mentioned while discussing the best actress race), but you also won Antonio Banderas for the best actor.

Yes. Antonio Banderas. A white European. In a film based on the life of another white European. Obviously, he now counts as a person of color.

Spoiler alert: Antonio Banderas is not a colored person. In fact, there is a big difference between a Latino (who refers to a mixed lineage between Native Latin Americans and white colonizers from Spain or Portugal) and a Hispanic (who refers to a person or persons more loosely connected to the same countries) without that of By nature racist-ethnic component). Its inclusion (which should of course be celebrated) in no way limits the racial preferences and racial exclusions of the Oscars.

The otherwise worthy inclusion of Banderas in the nominations is yet another indication of the walls that will be torn down in 2014 and 2014 as a direct result of the decisive activism of the # OscarsSoWhite movement in response to the academy’s total exclusion of color actors in 2014 and 2014. As a result of the backlash they received because they ignored actors like David Oyelowo and Michael B. Jordan (among many others), the academy has dramatically changed the makeup of their electorate: older voters who retired from the industry had long since left and aggressively introduced a new class of members who were decidedly younger, more diverse, and also stranger. For this reason, the already remarkable opening of the Academy to international films and performances has been significantly accelerated, and we have received nominations for the best images (and even front-runners) like last year’s Roma and this year’s parasite. Banderas’ presence in this cast is an encouraging reminder of the change that is still taking place in the academy, although it should hardly serve as an attempt to explain the lack of black, Latin American, and Asian actors in this race.

It’s not even as if the academy has to look so far to find worthy achievements. Parasite is one of the most nominated films in the entire ceremony. Not only is it a virtual lock on international film and a highly competitive race for best film, it can also feature trophies for directing, original script, editing and production design. Despite the love that the American film industry had for the film – and despite winning the Screen Actor’s Guild award for the best ensemble – Parasite received a total of zero nominations from the country’s most respected marketer (a fact that was so many) have attributed to pure racism in the acting industry: that the predominantly white voters were unable to see the strong performance of the expansionary cast with the same level of empathy and humanity as they did for the final list of exclusively white actors ,

And to put it bluntly, there are enough lavish appearances on Parasite to appear appropriate in each of the categories in which Oscars appear. Hell, you could only do that with the Kim family members playing alone. I would even go so far as to argue that Song Kang-ho, who plays the ambitious patriarch of this family, is the strongest among them. His performance is wonderfully subtle, reminiscent of KiKi Layne’s equally overlooked (and equally beautiful) phrase as Tish Rivers in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk last year. Throughout his film, he had several meaty scenes that should have delighted the Academy’s voters and gave his character a level of grace and humanity that is so often withheld from the poor and depressed in society.

I think he did just that much better than the heir to Oscar, the best actor: Joaquin Phoenix. Don’t get me wrong, Phoenix is ​​a great actor and his appearance as Arthur Fleck in Joker was … okay. It was good. The film was fine. Everything was perfect, ordinary, nondescript okay. And although Phoenix is ​​admittedly the best part of this film and a solid year-round performance, I think the film’s ultimate legacy will be to make cinema-goers aware of the better films and performances that make it a Frankenstein monster a film (including, but certainly not limited to, Martin Scorsese’s classic taxi driver and The King of Comedy and Phoenix’s far superior appearance in You Were Never Really Here). Another year I might be able to see Phoenix being included in this line-up (well behind the much more impressive work of Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio), but certainly not when there are so many more worthy performances by actors of the color be ignored (and judging from the BAFTA acceptance speech from Phoenix, I imagine that he would agree.

Performances like that of gripping newcomer Winston Duke. In Jordan Peele’s “Us”, he first plays M’Baku, the chief of Wakanda’s hill tribe in Black Panther, as well as Costar Lupita Nyong’o. He plays both the Yuppie husband Gabe Wilson and the dumb, brutal Abraham with the same skill. Especially when it comes to re-surveillance, the depth and difference he instills in these two characters is stunningly remarkable, especially in the unique physicality and body language that each role requires. And like Nyong’o, he contradicts the academy’s typical perception of what a black character (and a black actor) can and cannot do.

Most Oscar critics have drawn their attention to Adam Sandler’s best career performance in the Uncut Gems of the Safdie brothers, and it’s sure to be hard to deal with. I may not be the greatest comedy guy out there, but Sandler is a natural talent inside and outside of his more well-known comedy roles, and I’ve generally preferred him in his dramatic work too (much more in Uncut Gems). But for me, the biggest and most outrageous gap in this year’s best actor race is Eddie Murphy, who pulled out all the stops for his dynamite and comeback performance in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name.

Like Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy has always been better than most people think, and accomplishments that affect his dramatic talents have always outperformed those who kept them at arm’s length. Up until last year, this was most evident in his Oscar nomination as a soaring performer James “Thunder” Early. And although I love Alan Arkin and Little Miss Sunshine as much as the next one, Murphy was deprived of the best supporting actor in 2006, a loss he obviously took to heart when the man mainly retired from playing various roles outside of his role Shrek spin-offs and its unfortunate taste in family comedies.

But now, for the first time in over a decade, Murphy is back, summoning all of his acting talent to the role of Rudy Ray Moore, the self-styled entertainer at the heart of the Dolemite personality and the widely recognized rap godfather in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My name. If you thought Murphy was at the top of his game in Dreamgirls, you still have to see him take on this challenge, which he tackles with grace and sovereignty and his characteristic charm for the side eyes.

It’s easier to understand why Murphy fell off Oscar’s radar than Nyong’o (whose star vehicle, Us, perfectly repeated Get Out’s Oscar playbook two years ago). Murphy, though he’s made a comeback performance forever, isn’t the front-and-center star presence he had in the mid-2000s. Netflix – after biting off a bit more this year than was able to chew between Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes this year – has this video given the better chances of these films for Oscar importance (though the The reasons for this were three) Clearly the priority Films about the concerns of the whites were seen as more viable candidates that should have been easily recognizable for anyone who has been careful so far. And just like Nyong’o, Murphy delivers a powerful, modern and brand-new portrait of what a black person looks like in the (almost) here and now: no slave, no servant, no crook, but a hard-working, unhappy, devilishly creative and largely uninhibited Man who questions exactly the same stereotypes that the Academy so often rewards and works out its own place in the larger culture. The fact that Murphy was expelled from the Oscars (not to mention the film’s other obvious omissions in the categories of costume, makeup & hairstyling, original screenplay, and supporting actress) is a shame for the Academy.

As I mentioned in the review of the Best Actress Race, this is not about tokenism among the nominees, a kind of “handout” for minority groups, or the search for quality where there is none. The quality is right and we all stare in the face. And it doesn’t come from the 11-time Oscar nominee Joker either. It comes from films like Parasite and Us and Uncut Gems and Dolemite Is My Name. Elsewhere it comes from Hustlers and The Farewell and Midsommar. Our trophy is bristling with the pain of high-end cinema, and all Oscars have to show that it is an empty list of monochrome nominees.