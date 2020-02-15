Zori Makama is a fashion consultant, stylist and entrepreneur who has achieved success with top brands such as fashion, modeling, wardrobe management and fashion design Steve Madden and EGO UK to name just a few. Her design was recently worn by top models during the Arab Fashion Week 2019 in Dubai and exhibited on the catwalk.

She granted this interview with Beat before the official launch of her fashion line and style advice brand, she’s really a girl and a half! Meet Zori Makama, the founder of Zori Makama Inc. ”

Interviewer:

Tell us something about yourself. Where you come from, your educational background and much more.

ZORI::

I am Zori Promise Yankat Makama; A fashion consultant, stylist and entrepreneur with a love of modeling. I was born in the Nigerian state of Nasarawa. I am the second of three children. I attended Saint Kizito Girls Secondary School and then the University of Houdegbe North American University (HNAUB), where I studied law.

Interviewer:

You studied law ?! How did you get from fashion to law?

ZORI: (laughs) I always have this question. Yes, I studied law and graduated in second grade, but before I got to university I was always interested in fashion. In fact, I started out as a model, playfully modeling and styling myself in outfits from the brands I love and photographing it as a hobby.

Interviewer:

Tell us how did you get into the fashion industry? How long have you been in this room?

ZORI::

I can say formally that I’ve been here for 8 years.

Interviewer: We would like to know more about how you started and how the journey went.

ZORI:

I started with my family and friends who recognized my sense of clothing and wanted me to change their look or give an opinion on what they should wear on certain occasions to get a taste advantage.

It was good, you know, I mean, even during my studies I got calls from Abuja (where my family is) and people who knew me asked me what I thought about styling for a particular look. Sometimes everything happened via FaceTime. I only took it seriously one day, a friend of mine said, “Do you know you can make money with it?” I felt a little bit encouraged and then started asking for little money from strangers just so I could make myself comfortable doing what I already loved.

I modeled a lot before I came to university and also made some money with it. In 2016 I decided to start my first blog, Glam n ‘Glimmer. It was a blog about fashion and lifestyle.

At the end of 2016 I did some model gigs for restaurants like Blu Cabana in Abuja and Nordic Suite, one of the most respected hotels in Abuja. These two were my first real model gigs and they were pretty big at the time.

I did an appearance for the Thought Art Gallery, an art gallery in Abuja and also for some other local brands. After a year, Glam n ‘Glimmer (the fashion blog where I also stacked my portfolio) crashed and I had to start over.

I had no results to show for all my previous work, so I put all my energy into fashion advice and wardrobe organization to rebuild things. I started over with my friends because you know that this is always the best place to start when you need to build from scratch. I organized and designed them and calculated the “family price” for each transaction.

I honestly expected more growth on the model side, but you know, models are not valued in Nigeria, so they get paid almost nothing, which is pretty sad. However, I went on. I did my own shootings and organized professional shootings to sell myself. As a result, I signed a contract with a British brand, EGO UK, mainly because I love their products and have tagged them in most of my posts. I also got another brand called Simmi and these brands wanted me to model their shoes to increase the awareness and sales of the Nigerian audience.

The campaigns went quite well and although the customer paid me with shoes, it was amazing to see how much success this international affiliation brought. In 2015 I finally moved to Dubai and started my fashion school at the FAD Institute of Luxury & Style in Dubai.

Interviewer:

What a ride it must have been for you! As an individual, tell me what Zori Makama really is about? How about if a reader would meet you in person?

ZORI:

(Laughs) First of all, I have no arrogance about me. I am not difficult to address and the first thing you can say in the first few minutes after talking to me is how dull I can be. Sometimes this is not very good and sometimes it is refreshing for those who prefer honesty and openness. I generally try to contain this a little. It is in the works. (Laughs) I think that says pretty much what to expect if someone met me in person.

interviewer::

Tell us about Zori Makama, the mark. What can we expect from the brand?

ZORI:

Thank you for this question. First, Zori Makama is a feminine brand. I firmly believe that all women should be confident and not question their self-expression. Especially in what they wear. We shouldn’t be afraid to wear what we really want to wear because “people say”.

In Africa in general, women crouch and fear being embarrassed and criticized for wearing what they would like to wear, because it may be daring and may show some skin. The Zori Makama brand is about being yourself – being nervous – and not caring about what anyone thinks other than you.

I embody what a Zori Makama woman should look like. I wear what I love and I’m sorry for nothing. It’s not about social pressure or the need to keep up with the Joneses, it’s about you and your personal expression. I don’t want women to feel guilty or apologize for their style, clothing, or choices they have to make in their lives.

I hope this conveys the character of the Zori Makama brand? It is an edgy, diverse brand. It’s about diversity and inclusion in fashion for women. We are all for wearing what you feel comfortable and safe to look different and happy when you walk into a room of the world like a whole queen because you are … a queen!

I love the opportunity to help a woman communicate with power, originality and freedom. This is what Zori Makama is about and when it comes to it, we are your people.

