The Salford City Council’s garbage boat will stop working this week to clear the debris caused by Storm Ciara in the Salford Quays.

An “island of debris” has formed near the Helly Hansen water sports center in Salford Quays.

According to Salford City Council, the garbage found its way there because it was raining heavily and five local rivers flow into the quays.

In pictures by the M.E.N. The photographer, tires, toys, bottles and other waste can be seen engulfed by branches and broken trees.

This is a regular occurrence in Salford after heavy rains, despite the Council’s efforts over the years.

In 2017, the garbage was so bad that residents called it an eyesore and complained of a strong smell from the dirt.

The city council tweeted this morning that they’re aiming to clear the mess as soon as possible.

After Storm Ciara yesterday there is a busy week ahead for our quay throwing boat (previously shown in action). Five rivers flow into the quayside, so that every storm brings down any debris in these rivers. We are in the case and strive to clarify it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ae9twpgJu8

– Salford City Council (@SalfordCouncil), February 10, 2020

Salford Council says plans are on the way to clearing up the mess as soon as possible

Yesterday Storm Ciara struck the Greater Manchester area with violent gusts and rainfall, with many homes in the region flooded and damaged.

Salford was exposed to flood risk by the environmental agency yesterday, but the city’s flood control remained strong and the flood warning was removed later that evening.