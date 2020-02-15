To be perfectly clear, the screenplay written by Ben Schwartz is compared to The Goonies, but it is not a direct sequel since it is a group of treasure hunters who did not find what they were looking for and, as a result, failed as adults are. If there is a chance to find the treasure again, it sounds like the group is pulling together to find the treasure. That way, it really sounds like a mix of The Goonies and Without a Paddle, which have been put together to make a film, although Ben The 79ers is being worked on in all respects, which is apparently the name of the screenplay that is being worked on and that Reputation could be available at some point. But this is also called a spiritual Goonies film, as Michael McCleod of Screenrant notes, and it may be best if it stays that way. There are a number of reasons why and it is easy to name at least a few. One of them, of course, is that if the Goonies are ever to return, at least some of the originals will really have to return to the canvas when they are ready.

Another reason is that the Goonies actually found the treasure they were looking for, and that’s the only reason they were able to keep their homes when Mikey and Brandon’s father tore up the forms so joyfully that he ended up wanted to sign the film. The Goonies were a classic and a pillar of popular culture that many have enjoyed for many years since they grasped the essence of being young, amazed, and of course malicious, to undertake a search that would lead to specific tasks Danger and possible death. How many of us thought the Goonies’ journey was undeniably cool and despite the many pitfalls they had to endure, it would be a serious thrill ride? If your hand is not up, you may not have seen the movie, may be too young to remember, or have not bothered at all. In this case, there is nothing I can do for you, but for the rest of us who have enjoyed the film from front to back and have seen it several times over the years (just admit it), this is one of those films, one occupy a special place in our hearts as it has helped make our childhood great, at least to a small extent.

There were a lot of disagreements that occurred during the film, but are likely to be called by a lot of people, and after I grew up on the coast, I could even point out at that moment. The store that the boys drive past and stop in deleted scenes has been in operation for a while, but is far out of town and is the opposite direction in which they should have gone if they were somewhere in a different direction would have been close to Haystack Rock, which plays a prominent role in the film and in which the Fratelli actually get into the car race. The biggest problem, however, is that Haystack Rock is at Cannon Beach, at least 40 km away, far too far for the boys to ride a bike even in fine weather. Then there is the question of the entrance to the cave, which somehow leads them to a series of underground tunnels that exist under Astoria, which means that they not only somehow went under the Columbia River, but crossed the same 25 miles and possibly more in view the depth to which they should have gone to return to a place more or less below the city they called home. Then they should have somehow doubled back and made their way all the way back to the cave that was back at Cannon Beach, which meant they walked more than 50 miles in the dark with just a single lantern for light. with a gang of dangerous criminals on their heels all the time. I know this kind of ruins the imagination, but as an adult it is easy for our rational minds to sit back and laugh because we think the imagination that we accepted as children is far more entertaining. Erick Bengel of The Daily Astorian could give you more on this topic that would further enlighten you.

Make no mistake, the script that Ben Schwartz wrote is definitely based on and inspired by The Goonies, but there is only one original when it comes to this classic, and no replacement products are accepted. But all in all, it could be interesting to see what Ben came up with, as the inspiration from this film could help produce another film that could be promising.