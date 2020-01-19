advertisement

From animating videos to writing music for Russian films, 2019 was a first year for Mike Shinoda. He even gave editing Kerrang! an attempt. But what new experience did he find surprisingly difficult?

2019 was another whirlwind year in the life of Mike Shinoda. How did you find finding a balance between all your travels and creative efforts with everything else that is? important in your life?

“I think the most important milestone for me this year was the completion of the post-traumatic tour cycle. I made a few videos for the album, including one of my favorites, for World’s On Fire. I also went back to the studio to write and produce with a handful of other artists. These projects will appear slowly over time. I personally took a short break from social media because I felt it had a negative impact on my life. I especially like Instagram, but this year I discovered that I should limit my interaction with it to smaller doses. “

Your only show in the UK was in March at Roundhouse in London. What are the memories that come to mind when do you think back to that evening?

“That show was a real one-off experience. Eg (White, musician / songwriter and collaborator of Linkin Park) and Jon (Green, London-based singer-songwriter of The Bonfires) are on stage to make the songs we wrote together, including One More Light, a real milestone to make . I think we all moved that night. “

You mentioned the World’s On Fire video, which was your first fully animated video. What did the creative process start for? you and did you enjoy it?

“I had the idea for the story and the characters while I was on tour. They jumped in my head and didn’t want to leave. So I was looking for a team that could help me get the animated video to the finish. Venturia (Studios, in Bogotá, Colombia) had been working on a Green Day lyrics video that I thought was cool and I asked them to help me bring this idea to life. Especially with such a short timeline and a limited budget, I think it’s great. “

You spent a lot of time on the road last year and returned to a number of places, especially in Asia, where you hadn’t played for a long time. Which of those places stand out as particularly interesting, fun or unique?

“One of my goals for the Post Traumatic tour in general was to make every show special. I wanted to drastically change the set lists from show to show; to accept fans’ requests and improvise on songs, and basically just to find out what the audience gave me at night. That said, I don’t think I have a favorite show of them all. All the shows were so remarkable and I don’t even know what happened or how. I think we all just go with the flow. “

You have also released a new song, Fine, written for the soundtrack of a Russian movie called The Blackout. How did you get involved and did that process differ from your usual songwriting method?

“When the filmmakers asked me to write a song for the film, I was a bit skeptical – doing a song for a Russian film was not really on my agenda this year, to be honest! (Laughs) But when I saw the rough version of the film, I really wanted to get involved. I wrote the song within a few days afterwards. And we worked together on the video concept. I really wanted to be a bad guy in that. It was a good combination for the song. “

Besides music, you have the chance to spend a week in the Kerrang! Editor last year, filling the magazine with things that inspire you. Boris even became involved in solving K! reader problems, which at the time probably seemed like a good idea. How was that experience for you?

“I have never been an editor of a magazine before and I have to say it was much harder than I expected! Especially since Boris was involved. He is such a diva.”

Which lessons from last year will you follow? ahead in 2020?

“I feel that I have a new appreciation and experience with improvisation and spontaneity. I spent so many years in a band whose structure is very rigid – partly because it has such a big identity, and partly because you have to be organized to keep such a big train moving. But with my solo things it was all so much smaller and more malleable. I think I learned a lot about just riding the wave. “

It was easy to be weighed down by negativity in 2019, but what did you see that this gives cause for hope this year?

“I don’t know if the world is getting worse, or whether we are all just now hyper-aware of the things that we think are bad. Part of me feels like the generation of my parents must have the same thing about the world felt when they were our age. Anyway, there is always room for hope. It helps us to do better. “

Do you have a message for you and Linkin Park fans in 2020?

“In recent years, everything has to do with gratitude for me. I hope fans can share that perspective and that spirit. “

