John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin and more artists will unite at the 2020 Grammy Awards to honor rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed last year at the age of 33 in Los Angeles.

In addition to the tribute, Nipsey Hussle is also in for three posthumous prizes, including Best Rap / Sung Performance DJ Khaled“S”Higher, “Which also features John Legend and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for”Shelves in the middle, “With Roddy Ricch and Hit Boy.

About the tribute of Nipsey Hussle, the executive producer of the Grammy Ken Ehrlich:

An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general. There is no denial of the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for future generations. We are honored to bring this wonderful group of artists together to celebrate the life of Nipsey and to pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It is certainly a memorable implementation. “

Nipsey Hussle was shot outside one of his stores on March 31, 2019, in a neighborhood in South L.A.

