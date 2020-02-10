Just a few days after Shakira and Jennifer Lopez crashed the house with a bombastic halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, a petition was launched to get “real metal” for next year’s NFL spectacle in the form of AC / DC ,

“It’s been a while since we played the half-time show for the Super Bowl with real metal,” said petition founder Gina Dilecce. “Don’t get me wrong, all music artists have done a great job and should play the show, but we all need a turn.

“It’s time for a little rock and roll! And who could play better than AC / DC?! They get back together, make a new album and maybe tour again. That would be perfect! Come together, metal heads, and get it going ! “

The petition, which had just over 1,500 signatures at the time of writing, has caught the attention of Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who posted a video on Instagram directed to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“There are a lot of bands worth a stadium and a lot of bands that have sold hundreds of millions of records, but the one band that I think appeals to so many people in all genres is AC / DC,” said he Dee.

“You play so many of their songs every single game – and the band comes together with a new album, they’ll go on tour again and they’d tear the house down.”

You can sign the petition here.

Last year, Dee claimed that AC / DC have reunited with singer Brian Johnson and are planning to write a new album with guitar parts from the late Malcom Young.

“I’m focusing on a band for the 2021 Superbowl Halftime Show: AC / DC!” Dee tweeted. “Reunite next year with a new album, touring, celebrating 50 years together!” Then he tweeted: “All four surviving members reunited with tracks recorded by Malcolm during their lifetime. Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Young replaces him (he has done this a few times before). It is as close as possible to the original band. ”

So far there has been no official word from AC / DC regarding a reunion or a new album.

