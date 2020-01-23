There is a new mixed grill menu in the Sakura - and it looks very tasty

advertisement

It’s already a favorite among Manchester’s sushi lovers, but Sakura has now expanded its game with a mixed grill menu.

The Japanese restaurant at Cheetham Hill has launched a new menu that is available free of charge if you book in advance.

This delicious addition means you can enjoy a wider variety of dishes in the popular restaurant – kids eat for free on Sundays.

And with Valentine’s Day coming, there are more reasons than ever to reserve and try a table.

In the stylish Japanese restaurant on Cheetham Hill

Presentation of the new grill menu

It’s billed as an extra mixed grill menu for a reason, as it’s part of the all-you-can-eat buffet.

Customers just have to mention that they also want the grill menu if they reserve their table in advance.

With a wider choice of dishes and the ability to mix and match – let’s see what you can get into.

Grilled potato skewer

The delicious potato skewer contains sesame, chilli, cumin powder, spring onions, garlic, ginger and soy sauce.

Grilled king prawn skewer

One for the seafood fanatics with two juicy king prawns, served with teppanyaki sauce.

Grilled tofu with pepper skewer (V)

A great vegan option with a mix of satisfying grilled tofu and peppers.

Grilled scallop skewer

You wouldn’t expect scallops to appear in an all-you-can-eat environment, but they do at Sakura

Grilled squid skewer

Octopus is a firm favorite these days, but have you tried grilled? You can now

Grilled chicken skewer

These two chicken skewers are popular with most guests and contain teppanyaki sauce, ginger, garlic, fresh chillies, soy sauce, and sesame.

Grilled lamb skewer

If you fancy a meat other than chicken, try the lamb skewer made with chili powder

Grilled Sweet Corn (V)

And it’s not just meat that comes on the grill. Complete your meal with this sweet corn side that contains butter and salt

How does it work?

Sakura is a little different from your traditional all-you-can-eat buffets in that no groceries are on display.

Instead, you order your food from a tablet, which is then prepared and brought straight from the pan to the table.

All orders are stored on the tablet with a clear and user-friendly layout so that you can find the desired dish as easily as possible.

This applies to the mix grill menu at no additional cost if you book the regular menu and mention the grill.

“We want customers to book the Extra Mix grill menu and enjoy as much as they can eat,” said Sakura manager Kenny Leong.

Bring the kids to a special discount on a Sunday

Sunday afternoon for the kids

Why not treat the whole family when the children eat for free in the sakura on a Sunday between 12 noon and 4 p.m.

This means that if you finish and pay before 4:00 p.m., a child under the age of 10 can eat for free for every full-paying adult.

Head to Cheetham Hill Road 175, Manchester, M8 8LG to enjoy your meal.

Terms and conditions apply.

The joy of Japanese food

Enjoy the exotic interior in the Sakura

More and more people are discovering the delicacies of this oriental cuisine and sakura is only too happy to commit.

The team of experts uses the freshest ingredients and combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a modern approach that covers all areas.

“It’s fresh and healthy food and there’s something for everyone,” said Kenny.

The high-tech approach to table service also characterizes Sakura as a restaurant where guests come first.

Special occasions are catered for and there are always offers for 3-to-2 meals and a 40% discount on the student night.

Reserve your table for Valentine’s Day at Sakura by sending an email to booking@sakura-japanese-restaurant.co.uk.

You can also visit the website at sakura-japanese-restaurant.co.uk or call 0161 834 9988 for a reservation.

