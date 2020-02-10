JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner, Chairman of the Council’s Finance Committee, expects “a strong focus on reducing rate increases in the LTP”.

OPINION: City councils meet today to open the draft Christchurch annual plan for consultation.

As the press reported, the proposed 4.65 percent annual rate increase is a minor improvement over the 5 percent forecast increase. With a new chairman of the board serving alongside a redesigned council with a healthy group of tax disciplinarians, expectations are high that reluctance in interest rates will determine the narrative.

Real changes are still a year away when the next long-term plan (LTP) is discarded, even though the formative work is in full swing. Council finance committee chairman Andrew Turner confirms that he “fully believes that there will be a strong focus on reducing rate increases in the LTP”.

This year’s annual plan does not aim to curve the course significantly as the average home owner’s annual rate is $ 3,000. In addition to the price increase, the draft annual plan includes some controversial proposals, including a 29 percent increase in street parking fees. The city council plans to increase the hourly road usage fee from $ 3.10 to $ 4 to increase awareness of the fact that it is an anti-motorist.

Turner defends the proposal and says, “We have focused heavily on shifting traffic.” I notice that no such raid is planned for the lending of library books.

One of the big revelations in the annual plan are the entrance fees to the hot salt water pools in Brighton. The fee for adults opening next month is $ 18, for children $ 13. However, if adults buy a card for $ 5, the admission fee drops to $ 14. As with all of our other pools, a significant operating loss is forecast for the New Brighton facility.

Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee, Cr Sam Macdonald, is personally disappointed that this year’s rate hike has not been set at 3 percent. He believes in an “interest rate framework”, a tax ceiling where city councils set the rate and employees determine how it works, rather than the cost-plus mentality.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Dawn Baxendale, the new executive director of the Christchurch City Council, praised the virtues of zero-based budgeting.

Perhaps he has found a friend with the new CEO Dawn Baxendale, who touted the virtues of zero-based budgeting as part of her budget review before the LTP next year.

Ironically, Darryll Park zeroed everything in the mayor’s competition, even though he was unable to effectively pursue the case with convincing details. Park can recognize, however, that he put the term on the city’s agenda. Even Mayor Lianne Dalziel recently made “Zero Budgets” on the local radio.

Macdonald argues: “There is a need to keep the Council’s business units under pressure and to critically review their budgets to reduce them if necessary. How this is achieved is Dawn’s job, but it is the responsibility of the elected members to to ensure that there is a healthy tension that it becomes the norm. In an effective governance, you set the parameters for the employees. “

He has assured Baxendale that the Christchurch Foundation’s $ 600,000 annual funding will be reviewed. It is an exceptional newsletter for an outfit designed to attract donations to Christchurch instead of drawing money from the city’s treasury.

Macdonald strives to cut annual interest rates to 2-2.5 percent in the long-term plan, pointing to the UK, where legislation has lowered Council rates to 2 percent.

Turner tells me his goal is to “keep rate increases as low as possible as early as possible” while Dalziel has launched a number of rate reduction options, including reviving the lightning rod for volumetric water supply in residential areas. Already in 2015, she stopped pursuing this proposal and pointed out that the meters outside people’s homes are not “intelligent” and that the costs for the introduction of 130,000 intelligent meters would be significant.

I believe that a key way to mitigate interest rates is to switch to a more user-dependent model that less subsidizes library and pool users.

Similarly, non-residents should be charged an admission fee to visit the Canterbury Museum and Christchurch Art Gallery to reduce the cost of ownership for the payer.

The arrival of the “newbie” councils after the elections has already changed the strategic direction of the council, with affordability and sustainability of tariffs now becoming an explicit strategic priority. In other words, the organization is notified.