MovieWeb’s John Fuge is absolutely right when he realizes there are fans who get a little upset about how Admiral Ackbar, leader of the Mon Calamari and general of the return of the Jedi, treats during his brief period outside of the original trilogy has been. Even though it may be unimportant for some, Ackbar died in old age in the EU, which is obviously a slightly better way than being blown up on the screen by the First Order in a brief moment of recognition is too fast to really catch him unless you go through the last Jedi frame by frame when blown up with other resistance leaders. It was the kind of moment when a director seems to be saying, “Oh, here’s one of your favorite characters, BOOM, I blew it up, sorry, sorry.” Of course, this isn’t a direct quote, but for many who enjoyed having Admiral Ackbar in return for the Jedi, it was the kind of insult to the character that didn’t really fly and that could have been easily remedied if someone had been willing , Even Tom Kane, the voice actor who gave Ackbar its gritty tone, had this to say:

“I’ve been Ackbar for about six years … and I wasn’t really impressed with how they blew him up from the side of the ship. I wonder: who is this Holdo woman? Nobody knows her, nobody has invested in her – who is she? why is she saving the fleet? “If someone were to save the fleet it would be ackbar [laughs].”

Let’s be fair and let’s say that Holdo’s position in the Resistance was the over-feminist plan to make the film appear “aroused”, although in reality Laura Dern’s character almost became one of the most senseless and hated characters in the franchise. Hell, some people might even have preferred Jar Jar Binks to be on board instead of listening to Holdo for a second. But it’s true that many fans would have preferred to see Ackbar rather than save the fleet because it’s a kind of character he has been known for for so long. He is selfless, he cares more about resistance than anything, and its maintenance is of great importance to him. It’s hard to bear to believe that he was wiped out so quickly and without any excitement, because Rian Johnson, with his deliberate weaknesses, which he believed were better off than they would have been, was largely beyond Star Wars trampled away I turned to the fans. Yes, a good call if the goal was to upset one of the largest fan communities. Matt McGloin of Cosmic Book has more to say about this.

The question of how Ackbar rose through the ranks is fairly easy to go back and review as he was kind of a personal assistant to Grand Moff Tarkin and as an alien was not much noticed by the Moff at the time who believed that Ackbar was more or less less unable to understand half of what was going on around him. That was, of course, the same arrogance that many high-ranking officers had in the empire, and it was their downfall at some point, since they planned nothing more than a victory and did not accept that their path or ideals might be wrong. But because of this arrogance, Tarkin never really learned that Ackbar had absorbed everything he heard until it was too late and the rebels had really dug into their heels to prevent the empire from continuing to dominate the galaxy. If there were big plans for Ackbar in the Star Wars universe at this point, it would have happened well before Rise of Skywalker and The Last Jedi, as its story spanned the entire original story and even fought in the Clone Wars. That means he’s been around for some time and has done some things in his life. Wiping him out in TLJ wasn’t just a bad idea, it was a discredit for a character who has been a part of Star Wars for some time and whom fans appreciate.

It would be great to see him on the big screen again, but it would have to be a film that took place between the original trilogy, or it would have to be a stand-alone film that showed how he got to his position and how he was finally enslaved from the empire, where he learned more and became even smarter in the war. However, it happens that this character needs a better representation in the franchise than it has received so far.

