When it comes to streaming service, Disney doesn’t hit the brakes, and there’s a good reason for that. The streaming wars are obviously still in full swing, and it is likely that they won’t end as soon as Netflix, Hulu and every other service do their best to boost production and be competitive, if not as Authority to stream. However, Disney + has at least ten different shows under development, which means that, apart from a few other services, they’re starting to think about inside tips when it comes to entertaining people. GeekTyrant’s Joey Paur and many others are likely to be excited to write about well-known topics such as WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there will be a few others to follow, only two of which are known to be speculated at this point shall be. Some of the others that have been announced include Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and What If …? , The other two shows to be guessed from now on would be Marvel 616, a documentary show that explores the breadth of the Marvel universe, and storyboards that sound very self-explanatory.

Loki is certainly interesting because a show about the Nordic god of mischief could serve to explore different locations, since Loki is known to deal with all kinds of problems in the Marvel universe. The trickster god could be granted a lot more of a story this time, since after a while he had to play the second violin himself as a villain. With regard to WandaVision, there is a theory that is somewhat related to Doctor Strange 2 and that makes the show less a real reality than a dream that is revealed when the film comes out. As for the hawks and winter soldiers, this is definitely easy to explain because both men were closely connected in Endgame and, as part of the Avengers team that helped save the world, had to hold them together for a while. It’s hard to say what kind of adventures you’ll experience, but it’s easy to believe that Disney doesn’t miss out on its story.

As for the others, Hawkeye is much more interesting than it may sound, since it’s basically Marvel’s version of Green Arrow, but without the fortune and with a lot more attitude than Oliver Queen ever. The famous Marvel archer could be shown as a father, or it could be an origin story since Hawkeye hasn’t received any of it yet. It could even be a show in which he passes his coat on to the next person in line, which could be interesting, as at least Jeremy Renner leaves the MCU as a full-time character. Moon Knight has been drawing a lot of attention since Daniel Radcliffe took the lead, and so many people want to say that he’s the Batman, so to speak from the Marvel universe, since he’s pretty rich and has a lot of gadgets and stuff Weapons he uses and fights crime as a vigilance. The only real difference is that Marc Spector is a little less fond of Batman because he has deliberately developed multiple personalities to keep his person secret when fighting crime. Ms. Marvel might be one that many people, other than comic book fans, do not yet know, as she is a Pakistani-American woman who has taken on the role of a superhero and has been really fascinating since she was quite young and not much of a fighter but incredibly strong and quite flexible. You will see it when the show airs.

She-Hulk is a show that a lot of people have been waiting for since they wanted it, since the Hulk came out. Only who will play the lead role of Jennifer Walters as she doesn’t feel like losing herself like the Hulk does is still in the air, but personally I would choose either Gina Carano or Aubrey Plaza as it is CGI I would participate anyway and every woman would be great. What if …? Series is the most intriguing at this point, as every Marvel comic book fan knows that the series has dealt with very serious questions that could have affected the Marvel universe in a very serious way if events had been different. Imagine that the punisher killed Daredevil, as one issue showed. It may not sound too bad, but the impact has been huge. It looks like the shows coming to Disney + are already a good reason to keep your subscription and just be patient.