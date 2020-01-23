Then, on the 9th hole, Trump called Netanyahu: Erdogan wants something - Israel News

advertisement

WASHINGTON – A recently published book on U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy reveals new details about how he pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to release a Turkish citizen jailed in Israel who is accused of being a Hamas smuggler ,

Trump had requested the release of the Turkish citizen as part of an agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in order to release an American Evangelical pastor imprisoned in Turkey.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

According to reports, the release of 27-year-old Turkish citizen Ebru Özkan in 2018 came a day after a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu to discuss the issue. In their new book, “A Very Stable Genius,” the Washington Post reporters, Carol Leoning and Philip Rucker, describe exactly how the deal for their release went and shed light on the relationship between Trump, Netanyahu, and Erdogan.

The deal was concluded, according to the book, in July 2018 when Trump met Erdogan at a NATO summit in Brussels. During their meeting, Erdogan asked Trump to press Israel to release Ozkan, who had been arrested a few weeks earlier after landing in Israel and accused of smuggling money and a cell phone to Hamas activists. In return, he promised Trump the release of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was arrested in Turkey.

According to the book, Trump and Erdogan closed the deal with a punch. A few days later, Trump continued the Turkish President’s request to Netanyahu. “On July 14, when Trump spent the weekend in his Scottish golf resort, he decided to call Netanyahu in the middle of a round,” the authors write. “His aides brought a safe phone to the top nine. Trump leaned against the Israeli Prime Minister and asked him to release Özkan. Netanyahu admitted that he knew nothing about the woman. Her name did not register with him. ”

Ozkan has been accused of smuggling a relatively small amount of money – several hundred dollars – and her process has received little media attention in Israel. This may be the reason why Netanyahu was surprised by the American President’s request. Nevertheless, Leoning and Rucker write: “He agreed to look into it and speed up their release, apart from another problem.”

“The next day, July 15th, Özkan was released,” the book says. “She flew from Israel to Istanbul, where she was received by reporters and thanked Erdogan.”

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Their release surprised Israeli officials and it was not immediately clear why Trump had asked Netanyahu to deal with it. On July 18, a Turkish court denied Brunson’s release and set another trial date for October. In the White House, where the President had just returned from his trip to Europe, the officials were surprised. Trump tweeted that the Turkish court’s decision was “total shame”. ”

Trump felt he was being cheated by the Turkish president: he had released the Turkish citizen from Israel only to see that the US pastor stayed in Turkey. “On July 26, Trump called Erdogan and was angry. The call was short, with Trump having most of the conversations and not getting the answers he wanted. Trump then went to Twitter to announce his displeasure. The United States “will impose large sanctions on Turkey,” he wrote.

A few weeks later, in mid-August, “Trump first publicly recognized his role in the Israeli prison trade. “We got someone for him,” he said, referring to Erdogan. “He needed help getting someone from somewhere. they came out. ”

It took another two months before Brunson was finally released in October 2018 and allowed to leave Turkey. His first stop after arriving in the United States was the White House, where he was photographed with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Experts and analysts in the U.S. at the time suggested that his release would help Trump achieve high turnout among evangelical Christians in the 2018 midterm elections, which were held less than a month later.

advertisement