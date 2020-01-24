advertisement

IT said all about the perilous situation in which Manchester United notices that their 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night felt like a huge deal for the visitors, but in a very strange way just more of the same for those home supporters who outputs have hidden for ten minutes to play.

This was Burnley’s first victory on the ground since September 1962. The Soviet Union began shipping weapons to Cuba in the same month, John F Kennedy making his promise to land a man on the moon towards the end of the decade and Sonny Liston flew Floyd Paterson to claim the world heavyweight title in Chicago.

Kudos to the guys from Sean Dyche, but this was an old hat for the modern Man U who had seen stars on their home patch over and over again by smaller but more effective punchers since Alex Ferguson left that horrible concrete hideout halfway. Wednesday evening was just another stone that fell from the imposing wall that Fergie built.

It started with the first and only season of David Moyes. Newcastle claimed a first win at the site since 1972, West Bromwich Albion closed a similar span that extends to 1978, Everton ended a 21-year waiting period and Swansea City claimed three points there for the first time. Swansea. Bleedin “. City.

Southampton and Norwich both ended drought dating back to the 1980s during the Louis van Gaal leadership period, and while Jose Mourinho managed to prevent such shamings despite his toxic period as gaffer, Ole Gunnar has relocated Solskjaer OT as a location where managers from non-fashionable / underperforming teams can add something historic to their resumes.

Theater of Dreams? Maybe when you’re in the dressing room.

Cardiff had not been beaten anywhere for more than half a century before they won 2-0 in the last week of the 2018-19 season.

Crystal Palace put an end to 20 years of pain in that part of the northwest with what Roy Hodgson described earlier this season as a “heroic victory.” Roll up, roll up: revenge is served warm on a cold Manc night!

Heaven knows that United had gathered more than their fair share of these undefeated stints, but the alarming frequency with which so many of the lesser lights of the top flight have obscured the ambitions of successive United managers on a site that used to be a fortress the club hauteur disappeared and heightened the sense of mess.

“We must adhere to our values ​​and beliefs,” Solskjaer said Wednesday evening.

Which values? And what conviction can the club maintain if they can’t beat Burnley at home?

The sight of someone like Jay Rodriguez who rages and hits David de Gea’s net, like some barbarians plundering the streets of ancient Rome, remains a fascinating sight just because of the rich history of United.

The real damage was suffered long ago, far from the scene of the struggle, by those in power with a spirit spoiled by self-interest and greed.

Solskjaer is not the right man for the job, but he is not alone. United jumped from Jack to Jack with managers and switched horses at the speed of a jockey with piles. From Fergie Mark II (Moyes) to the Dutch maestro (Van Gaal), further to galactico (Mourinho) and now to Solskjaer.

The Norwegian’s status as a cult club hero has largely shielded him from the gal, but you would think your average United fan thinks more clinically than that.

It was the Glazers and their subordinate Ed Woodward who were defamed two days ago by the shrinking number of supporters and while Jason McAteer accused Roy Keane and Gary Neville of giving their old friend Ole a free pass, it is impossible to make a mistake with the latter is of the opinion that it is Woodward and his puppeteers who must carry the can.

It is now seven years ago of ad hoc ‘strategy’, scattergun spending and unreconciled recruitment that United has left behind with one of the largest pay accounts in the world and little to show other than a Rubik’s Cube of a team and ongoing dependence from players like Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof at the heart of their defense.

“If you don’t lose your job because you essentially oversee that investment, put that payroll and that team on the field, I have to say that something is really wrong,” Neville said.

It is. Bad. Talking about a football director has been ceaseless for more than 18 months now, but for every story that United is finally ready to hire, there is another “revealing” that Woodward has chosen to assume his responsibilities for that side of the operation. preserve.

It is not the spiral that United fans should hit, but these endless merry-go-round. Next home, by the way? Wolves, who have not won at Old Trafford for 40 years.

