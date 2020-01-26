The Zionist left has paved the way for the rise of the extreme right - opinion - Israel news

advertisement

I was born in Haifa in 1944. I was four years old when one day my father came home with a soft rag doll in his hand and deep shame in his heart. He took it from an Arab house, he said to my mother. His Hebrew would not have been good enough to use the more precise term and to say that he “looted” it. A while later I heard him mention the doll again and said that others had stolen a lot more: decorative objects, devices, carpets. And he only took a small doll and was still ashamed. “Really?” I didn’t care. The gunshots and explosions, and later the bombings we heard from the lower town, made me fear the Arabs. I just wanted them to go and be quiet.

This fear stayed with me for many years. During the 1956 war, I fled from our top-floor balcony in horror at seeing a face in a red kaffiyeh looking at me from the roof. I can still remember it. Maybe it was just an Arab worker repairing the elevator motor, or maybe the face of my nightmares suddenly appeared to me. In any case, as a child and as a teenager, in the mixed city where I was born, I never met an Arab under normal social circumstances, neither as a classmate nor in the youth movement. In middle school, when it was time for me to choose a second language for learning, I chose French rather than Arabic. Our “French” group stood in the school yard and mocked the smaller group that chose Arabic. Most of them probably continued to serve in the secret service.

Although my parents were left-handed and sent me to the Hashomer Hatzair youth movement like the vast majority of my generation, I was a victim of such profound and profound emotional and ideological delusions that it was too late when my eyes were finally opened. New and fateful facts in the field had already been identified.

Our Israeli world was built on three foundations: the cult of the Holocaust, a false narrative and ignorance. And it was the Zionist left that ruled Israel at that time, without Herut and without Maki (the Israeli Communist Party).

The Cult of the Holocaust: Since preschool I have learned to sanctify the Shoah, to promote it as a national capital and to worship it in annual ceremonies. The mere use of the biblical-mythological term “Shoah” and the attachment of a sacred aura to the victims – all of these banished the things that happened in the heart of Europe to another planet. I have not learned to recognize the growth of Fascism and National Socialism, which developed as a political-ideological chapter in European history. I have heard nothing about the murder of hundreds of thousands of Gypsies and millions of Poles and Russians who were also considered to be inferior races. I have not learned to despise racism in all its forms. Without knowing it, I was trained as an Israeli-Jewish racist from an early age: I learned that there was never a genocide like the murder of European Jews again; that there was never a hatred like hatred of Jews; and that the only answer to our haters who rise to destroy us everywhere and in every generation is the State of Israel and its military strength.

Wrong story: I learned of the only story about our political-national existence in this area – We Jews returned to our historical homeland after 2000 years of exile. The Arabs did not recognize our right to found a national home here, they wanted and want to destroy us. In 1948 they were defeated in a war they declared and, after their defeat, fled their own communities and the will of their leaders to become refugees, and these refugees became political farmers in the hands of the Arab states. We were taught that.

I first heard of the real shock of evictions and massacres and the expansion plans of the Jewish leadership from Benny Morris’ 1988 book, “The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem.” I was 44 at the time. The fact that I was from a politically left-wing family had not protected me from brainwashing the Israeli educational system when the Zionist left was in power.

Today I know that many archives are still closed, and even those that are open are being closed to cover up plans and acts of displacement and expansion that most of us are unaware of. When people talk about the “stage plan,” they are referring to an Arab plan to wipe out Israel, not what David Ben-Gurion wrote to his son Amos in 1937: “I assume – and for this reason, I am a keen supporter of the state, even if there is now a division – because a partial Jewish state is not the end but the beginning … The establishment of the state – even partially – is a maximum leap in strength at this point. And it will be a very strong lever for our historical efforts to redeem the whole country. “(Benny Morris,” Correcting a Mistake “, 2000). Ignorance: Due to the circumstances in Europe, I was born in an Arab-Muslim area that was completely foreign to my parents and most of their contemporaries. One might think that the generation of founders of the Jewish state should have worked to get to know this area and develop a connection with it. But exactly the opposite has happened. Those of my generation were brought up to deal with Western civilization and to turn their backs on Arab civilization, its language – a sister language of Hebrew – and its cultural heritage. We were brought up to feel alienated from the Arabs who live with us in the same country and to be hostile to them and their lives. The founding generation also systematically suppressed this legacy among the hundreds of thousands of Jews who came here from Arab countries. They weren’t my classmates or companions outside of school either, but for me, Israeli Arabs could just as easily have lived on a distant planet. Their villages were subject to the martial law of a military authority, and I have never entered one. And it was the Zionist left that was in power at the time.

As an adult, after the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, I was again a citizen of a country that held Arabs – millions of Arabs – with regulations and military orders in closed enclaves, behind fences and closures, with curfews and arrests. But now my eyes were opened to see how the Zionist “stage plan” in the occupied territories was quickly fulfilled.

It was obviously clear: a fateful decision had been made to annex areas in Jerusalem that were many times larger, with their villages and Palestinian residents, and to build ever larger circles of huge Jewish neighborhoods on them. They now practically touch Bethlehem in the south and almost Ramallah in the north – a situation that prevents any possibility of a peaceful solution. The seal of approval was given to the sloppy settlement in the old town of Hebron, which under the protection of the army has developed into a fascist-Jewish fortress community in the heart of an Arab city. Kiryat Arba, Beit El, Ofra, Elon Moreh and Ariel were founded; Jewish communities have been established in the Gaza Strip, and the list goes on and on. And all while the Zionist was in power.

“The disappearance of Labor and Meretz would mean the removal of the only alternative on the left side of the political map,” writes my contemporary Uzi Baram). And I ask him: where have you and your friends been in all the years when your camp held power in the country and paved the way for the extreme right that holds power today? You just continue the path you have started and say this openly and openly: “Verily, the Lord has given the whole country into our hands; and besides, all the inhabitants of the country are stupid because of us “But you did and you lied, you did and you deceived.

