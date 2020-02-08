Wissam Ablahad (26) is a Syrian Orthodox young man who lives with his parents and two siblings in the Ba’ashiqah community in the Nineveh Plain in northern Iraq. Wissam and his family, like many thousands of Christian families living in the Nineveh Plain, fled the region before the ISIS invasion in 2014 and lived in Erbil, Kurdistan for several years. He spoke to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Everyone here knows that August 6, 2014 was a dark and painful day in the history of Iraqi Christianity: we were subjected to violence, persecution and displacement by IS. Those who could not escape remained under control. My family and I were lucky. We fled and left our possessions and money behind. We stuck to our faith and asked Jesus for help.

Our first stop was a hosting station in Kurdistan. We stayed there until we could find a more suitable place to live; We later moved to Erbil so that I could finish my studies. In 2017 I graduated from the University of Mosul in Erbil with a degree in business administration.

There is still hope for us. Terrorists were driven out of the Nineveh Plain so that we could return to our home despite the damage done. We could never have stayed in Kurdistan, where the cost of living is too high and we cannot find a permanent job there.

Ba’ashiqah is currently stable and we have protection from the Iraqi army and local police. Nevertheless, we feel insecure in many ways. There is no justice or equality for Christians here; The unemployment rate is also high here. And the IS occupation has left a legacy of distrust between Christians and Muslims in the region.

I would rather emigrate today. I am a college graduate, but I only earn $ 200 a month when I work in a juice store. My goal was to get a government position and to have a chance of a stable job.

The future is unknown and that scares me. The country is in endless conflict. and the power of the militia and the influence of Iran rob Iraq of its sovereignty. We have been persecuted because of our beliefs and are likely to continue to do so. But we stick to our faith at all costs and hope that there will be peace in the end.

I hope that future generations of Christians can fulfill their responsibility to build a stable Iraqi society in which Christians can play an important role.

In the meantime, I am thankful for the Church and the various youth programs that teach faith, basic computer skills, and English. This helps keep the hope of young Iraqi Christians alive.





This article was first published by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and published here with kind permission. To learn more about ACN or to help them with their mission to protect persecuted Christians, visit www.churchinneed.org