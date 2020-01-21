advertisement

Have you ever noticed the “Water Gate” in Embankment Gardens – a boat gate that is not near the water?

The intricately carved structure of York Watergate is almost 400 years old and older than anything else in this part of the city. It was built around 1626 on the York House grounds as a sort of posh parking lot for the Duke of Buckingham’s boat. Nevertheless, it has now died. The river, more than 100 meters away, can hardly be seen over the lawn in between.

The position of the gate shows how wide the Thames could swell before the dam was built in the 1860s. At that time, large parts of the river were recovered with soil from district boundary mining and topsoil from Barking Creek. The water gate ended significantly inland and much deeper than the surrounding park – a “dark portal that now leads from nothing to nowhere,” as a Victorian newspaper put it. Shouldn’t we make it anymore?

The water gate in its last watery days. around 1850, Henry Pether. Image in the public domain

Like a shaved poodle

York Watergate, also known as Buckingham Watergate, looks like it did 400 years ago. Centuries of rain and smog have taken their toll. The rusty stones are so weathered that they could be hewn out of porridge.

The sad structure has been mocked since the embankment ruined its situation. “Every tasteful visitor has to feel sorry for being away from the broadest and most decorative part of the garden,” said the Clerkenwell News in 1871. Another writer compared his distinctive columns with “the legs of a half-shaved poodle”. He has an argument:

Poodle legs?

We are lucky enough to have it at all. The water gate was originally set for demolition during the construction of the dam. Then plans were drawn up to move the folly to Whitehall Gardens, although this did nothing. In the end, it was simply left in place – far from the water and a few meters lower than the land being reclaimed.

Who built the York Watergate?

The only water comes from puddles today (but not from poodles).

The peculiar structure seems to share inspiration with the Medici fountain in Paris, which was built in the same decade. But who designed the York Watergate is a mystery. For a long time, the Portland stone structure was popularly associated with Inigo Jones, the architect of Whitehall’s banquet house and St. Paul’s Covent Garden. However, there are some doubts and other candidates are Sir Balthazar Gerbier and the aptly named master bricklayer Nicholas Stone. The latter receives the credit on a nearby board, which also offers a potted story:

As noted on the tray, the gate bears the coat of arms and motto of the Villiers family. It also supports London’s most terrifying bullets on the back roof.

Giant Pigeon Deterrent?

Whoever designed it, the gate must have left some famous traces over the years. Its original owner, George Villiers, the Duke of Buckingham, is the man from whose names many of the surrounding streets have emerged – including “Of Alley”. The most famous diary writer Samuel Pepys lived in a house next to the water gate in the second half of the 17th century.

York Watergate today

Except for key holders from the City of London, which has been protecting the gate since the 1890s, no one goes through the water gate today. This is a pity. For a class I listed structure, it remains surprisingly impartial and largely forgotten and squats like a ennobled gopher in its divot.

It is no longer true that the mandatory gate “leads from nowhere to nothing” because when it is opened again it could serve as a ceremonial route in Gordon’s wine bar – certainly the best drinking place in the West End.

Forget about rebuilding the Euston Arch, let’s unlock the York Watergate and bring it to life.

Discover a 3-D model of the water gate courtesy of artfletch:

