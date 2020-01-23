advertisement

Treasury yields eased on Thursday when the discovery of coronavirus victims in previously unaffected countries unsettled investors and accelerated government bond inflows.

What do Treasuries do?

The 2-year interest rate

TMUBMUSD02Y, -0.82%

fell 0.6 basis points to 1.518%, the lowest since October 9. The 30-year bond yield

TMUBMUSD30Y, -1.92%

fell by 3.6 basis points to 2.181% while the 10-year yield on Treasury bills

TMUBMUSD10Y, -2.26%

fell 2.9 basis points to 1.739%, with both terms reaching their lowest level since December 3.

What drives Treasurys?

Asian stocks felt the brunt of the panic over the spread of the corona virus after Chinese officials decided to prevent residents from migrating to Wuhan City, where the pathogen originated. Two neighboring Chinese cities were also closed.

Singapore reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, and two cases have been reported in Vietnam, officials said.

Although US stocks did not assess risk to the same extent, Treasurys benefited from the increased demand for port assets. China’s stock market benchmark CSI 300

000300, -3.10%

The index tumbled more than 3% on Thursday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index

HSI, -1.52%

lost 1.5%. The S & P 500

SPX, + 0.11%

fell at the beginning of the session but fell to a positive low during the day.

The European Central Bank remained tolerated as expected, leaving its base rate at minus 0.5% and its main refinancing rate at zero. It announced a review of its monetary policy framework after the Federal Reserve continuously reviewed its policy instruments and communications.

Investors were more impressed by the post-meeting press conference, at which ECB President Christine Lagarde said the risks to growth continued to be downward, but were less pronounced as uncertainty about trade subsided, indicating the Signs of the first U.S.-China trade agreement. At the same time, the weak inflation outlook would keep monetary policy very accommodating for a long time, she said.

Investors watched some economic data in the morning. Weekly unemployment benefits rose slightly by 6,000 to 211,000 in the seven days that ended on January 18.

What did the market participants say?

“Increasing concerns about the spread of the Chinese virus continue to affect markets where stocks fell more than 3% overnight in [China]. The US Treasury market is on the path to a decline in risk assets, ”wrote Gregory Faranello, head of the US interest rate department at AmeriVet Securities.

“Ultimately it will take more time and unfortunately has the feeling that it will get worse before it gets better. It is always difficult to determine the exact economic impact, but the markets are still in defense mode as China is already trying to get out of the economic slowdown and the tariff war, ”he said.

