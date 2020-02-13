HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Houston, which has hosted several Super Bowls and NCAA Final Fours in the past, has officially won the first XFL championship game.

The title matchup between the playoff champions West and East will take place in the TDECU stadium with 40,000 seats on Sunday, April 26th. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

League commissioner Oliver Luck, a former Oilers quarterback, made what he called “the worst-kept secret in professional sports” official.

During the announcement at TDECU, Luck promised that the tickets to the finals would be just as affordable as regular season tickets, citing the $ 24 price for Houston Roughnecks matchups. A ticket sales date is expected to be announced later.

With the official announcement, the Houston XFL team could have the chance to compete for the championship on their pitch.

The Roughnecks debuted last Saturday against the LA Wildcats in front of 18,000 spectators. The team led Wildcats 37-17.

Their performance was so strong that quarterback PJ Walker was named star of the week in the league.

ABC13 will air the Roughnecks in week 3 when they face the Tampa Bay Vipers at 1pm on Saturday, February 22nd.

Learn more about the HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS of the XFL!

Fans appear on Roughnecks’ XFL debut

The moving interview of this Roughnecks star made him a top trend

Get to know the banda-loving kicker of the Roughnecks

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.