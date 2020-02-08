It seems to be the most unlikely place for an internationally known music venue.

But the cabaret club Golden Garter in Wythenshawe once opened its doors to some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Stars like Dusty Springfield and Roy Orbison walked on the lush gold and purple carpets of the former bowling alley on Rowlands Way.

And what the club lacked in attraction made up for the reputation.

Revelers traveled all the way to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to enjoy a three-course meal and dance night, all for 15 shillings (75 pence).

In its heyday, the 1,400-member club promised an uninterrupted view of international stars who appeared at the level of automated exit and ascent.

The doors opened at 8 p.m. and didn’t close until the early hours of most nights.

(Image: Manchester Council)

John Orchard worked as a computer programmer in Newall Green when the first club opened in 1968.

The aspiring musician appeared as a pianist for local warm-up act Sheps Banjo Boys after seeing an advertisement in the Manchester Evening News.

73-year-old John lives in London after an almost fifty-year career in music that began in the golden garter.

He runs a website dedicated to the club that contains a full list of all the artists who have played there during its 14th anniversary.

Over fifty years after his club debut, John can look back on the club’s fascinating history.

Elaborate gold and purple carpets and golden details made up the interior of the cabaret club

(Image: John Orchard)

“In March 1969, I saw an advertisement for a position as a pianist on the Golden Garter and decided to apply when I was there and saw the band play,” said John.

“I saw the advert in the Manchester Evening News because there would be a section for emerging bands, artists and singers on Thursday.

“I sneaked away to audition during my lunch break and they asked me to play Alexander’s ragtime band. I got the gig after the first chorus.

“I lived this double life in which I was a 9-5 computer programmer and at 10pm I was a pianist for a band that supported incredible stars with big names.

Local residents say the uninspiring flat-roof venue was originally a bowling alley called Daryl’s, which had a disco called Batmans.

The Golden Garter was officially opened on October 7, 1968 with singer and entertainer Bruce Forsyth as the first name.

John Orchard

(Image: John Orchard)

In the following years Lulu, Dusty Springfield, The Hollies, Al Read and The Dallas Boys appeared on the stage.

“We used to get incredible stars,” said John.

“The club was a converted bingo hall that looked very nondescript from the outside, but astonishing from the inside.

“You would arrive at the club at 8pm and have a drink, then you would be taken to your seat and given a free menu.”

The menu includes a large selection of crab cocktails, golden fried scampi, grilled gammon and pineapple as well as American apple pie.

The singer and entertainer Bruce Forsyth was the first name on the door

(Image: John Orchard)

“There was an eight-member band after dinner and the main act was usually performed around 11pm and played until 12.30pm,” said John.

“Then the dance would normally continue until about 1am.

“I will never know how the customers got up to work the next day.”

John says that many of the international acts would stay at Crown Plaza at Manchester Airport today.

“I think the stars were usually booked by their agents and didn’t know where to play until they appeared in the middle of nowhere,” said John.

“It was a big club with big names and it was on a community estate in Wythenshawe.”

Dusty Springfield after performing at the Golden Garter

(Image: John Orchard)

The American singer and dancer Eartha Kitt played three times in the club. A former employee still talks to employees who worked there about their generosity.

“You had this bizarre situation where Roy Orbison showed up in a chauffeur-driven car, played his set, and then went straight out the back door,” said John.

“There is a nice memory of a Garter employee baby who sits Eartha’s seven-year-old daughter while she appears on the stage.

“A former kitchen employee remembers how he was given Eartha’s mink coat on a whim.

“Then there is the story of another employee who remembers her brother, who owned a local butcher shop and was visited by Eartha.

“He greeted her with” Don’t tell me – Shirley Bassey! “To which she replied without missing a beat,” she should be so lucky. “

A typical menu in the golden garter – all for 75 pence

(Image: John Orchard)

The club has renamed itself several times over the years to keep up with the ever-changing club scene.

After five years it became “The New Golden Garter”.

In May 1980, the numbers began to dwindle and instead of a six-day show, the garter only opened on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“I think people’s needs had changed and people were more interested in a disco than a three-course meal,” said John.

“The other thing was that the stars wanted more and money and it just wasn’t possible.”

Club manager Mike Robbins with Irish singer Ruby Murray

(Image: Kate Robbins)

The Golden Garter closed its doors on New Years Eve 1982 with the English band The Fortunes, which played the last gig.

Nine years later, in 1990, the club was destroyed by fire – with little stamina.

In its place is a bingo hall today.

John left Wythenshawe and moved to London, where he now lives with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He has his own solo sing-along event in a pub in Soho.

He and former employees of the Golden Garter still meet in Wythenshawe every October to remember the “good times”.