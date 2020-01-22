advertisement

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has closely followed the latest updates on the virus.



A colleague of mine, a very senior press room hand, has been sick at home all week. For the purpose of this article, let me ignore the fact that his illness followed a few weeks of annual vacations and threw the plans of his other teammates out of the window (and that while it was raining). Anyway, he is sick with flu-like symptoms, just like the rest of his family (his wife, with whom he lives here with him, and his two children who happen to visit him from abroad where they work).

To be honest, he went back on Saturday (the start of his five-day work week) before reporting sick on Sunday. Team members who were working on Saturday guarantee that his cough was pretty bad (someone said loudly and hacked, someone else described it as irritating). And since then he has been out, with doctors prescribing everything they should do so that he and his family get well. The doctor told him, categorically and after the required tests, that it is not a flu. “Nobody knows what it is,” he sent me in a WhatsApp message. And then, after a pregnant break, sent another message: “My son reminded me of something. We spent half a day at the mall.”

advertisement

Wait what? Let’s hold our horses, boys. With 500 (and still) individuals worldwide (zero in the UAE) who have contracted the new strain of the Wuhan corona virus – and 17 deaths – there is cause for concern, especially now that it is known that the specifically named 2019-nCoV virus is spreading from person to person, crossing borders, reporting cases in the US, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan (except of course in China).

But let’s be rational, not overbearing. The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has closely monitored the latest updates on the virus and has clearly stated that no case of the new corona virus has yet been reported. The latest outbreak has indeed revived the memories of the Sars virus, killing many in 2000. My colleague and his family, who were in Singapore at the time and saw the damage firsthand, can be forgiven for being anxious. But let’s be alert, not paranoid.

advertisement