Combine Gerald Wilbon of Texas football DT and D’Andre Christmas-Giles by putting their names in the portal on the same day and the loss in depth is huge.

What a double dose of bad news for the Texas football program along the line of defense on January 21, head coach Tom Herman thought he would lose two major experienced seniors to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Both senior defensive tackles Gerald Wilbon and D’Andre Christmas-Giles had their intentions to place their names in the transfer portal on the same day.

The reports came from 247Sports that both Wilbon and Christmas-Giles could leave the Texas Longhorns football program on Tuesday. Those are the two most experienced defensive tackles that the Longhorns had left behind for the 2020 season.

Part of the reason why the Longhorns could lose both defensive tackles is the rise of red-shirt freshmen Keondre Coburn. During the 2019 campaign, Coburn took charge of the starting defensive tackle task and solidified that status with a solid show at the Alamo Bowl in Texas at number 11 in Utah Utes on December 31 by the final score of 38-10.

Coburn ended his red-shirt season for first-year students with 4.5 loss equipment, two pockets, 24 total equipment and one forced fight. The former 4-star recruitment of 6 feet and 2 pounds is the future anchor of this line of defense in Texas.

On the same day that reports on his intentions to put his name in the transfer portal came about, Christmas-Giles had two messages on his Twitter timeline. The one just announced its intentions to transfer again and the other stated: “I play wherever I can compete”.

What the Longhorns will lose in Christmas-Giles is defense equipment with six career equipment, one bag and one awkward recovery. The six-foot-3 and 315-pound lineman played in only seven games in his career with the Longhorns.

Meanwhile, Wilbon was a little more productive during his career at the Forty Acres. He picked up a total of 19 equipment, 0.5 bags and equipment for loss, and one awkward recovery during his university career so far. Wilbon played in 13 games with the Longhorns over the course of four years.

Wilbon ended the season last year after not playing in a single game. The writing was on the wall for his potential transfer from the Texas program.

Although the reasoning behind the transfers from Wilbon and Christmas-Giles makes sense, this is a huge loss of depth in the defensive tackle position. The combination of these two names popping up in the transfer portal should be considered the worst single day on the subject for the Longhorns in this calendar year to date.

