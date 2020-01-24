The world's leaders are calling for an end to new anti-Semitism and reflecting on the dark past at the Holocaust Forum - Holocaust Remembrance Day

advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, the heads of state and government gathered in Jerusalem for the second day of the Holocaust World Forum on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin called on politicians and heads of state to support Israel in the fight against anti-Semitism, saying that the horrors of the Holocaust should never be forgotten.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and United States Vice President Mike Pence all made speeches. The ceremony was attended by British Prince Charles, US President of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and the presidents of Bulgaria, Romania, Finland, Georgia, Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was right not to attend the World Holocaust Forum in Yad Vashem in Jerusalem because the event organizers presented “a distorted view of history”.

On Thursday Duda spoke in Davos about the films that were shown to the participants of the event. “The organizer, Mr. Moshe Kantor’s foundation, simply distorted the story and completely omitted our soldiers’ participation in the fight against Nazi Germany,” said Duda on the main fronts of World War II.

“This confirms that I made the right decision not to be there. … we shouldn’t validate a fake historical message. We have to tell the truth and speak it out loud, ”said Duda.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. Ronen Zvulun, AP

In his speech, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned: “The ghosts of evil appear in a new guise and present their anti-Semitic, racist, authoritarian thinking in response to the future.”

Steinmeier expressed his deep grief and guilt: “The perpetrators were people,” he said. “They were Germans. Those who murdered, those who planned and helped the murder, the many who silently took their turn: they were German. ”

“Yes, we Germans remember,” said Steinmeier. “But sometimes it seems like we understand the past better than the present.”

Steinmeier wished he could say that the Germans had learned from history. “But I can’t say that hatred is spreading,” he continued. “I can’t say that when Jewish children are spat on in the school yard, I can’t say that when raw anti-Semitism is disguised in alleged criticism of Israeli politics. I can’t say that if only a thick wooden door prevents a right-wing terrorist from causing a bloodbath in a synagogue in Halle am Yom Kippur. ”

Prince Charles said to the other participants: “If we don’t relate the memories of past atrocities to the present, it makes no sense.”

He warned that “hate and intolerance still lurk in the human heart.”

British Prince Charles speaks to Holocaust survivors Marta Wise and George Shefi, whose mother died in Auschwitz, during a reception at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. Frank Augstein, AP

“The extent of the genocide committed against the Jewish people is incomprehensible and can make those of us who live in the shadow of these indescribable events feel helplessly inadequate.”

However, he warned that “the Holocaust must never simply become a fact of history”.

Vice President Pence urged the other participants to face the “disgusting flood of anti-Semitism” worldwide. In this sense, we must also speak out strongly against the leading state provider of anti-Semitism, against a government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to remove Israel from the map. The world must be strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran. ”

Pence, whose statements were widely applauded by the Israeli audience, spoke emotionally about the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis and their staff.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Yad Vashem: “We cannot give up the fight if we face the new anti-Semitism that is rising in Europe and elsewhere.

“The Holocaust cannot be a story that can be played, distorted or questioned. There is justice. There is history and evidence. Let’s not mess things up so we don’t sink into the dark, ”said Macron.

Putin said the “final solution” was one of the most terrifying chapters in human history, adding that many had worked with these heinous crimes. “Those who worked with the Nazis were sometimes crueler than the Nazis.”

In the midst of the diplomatic dispute between Russia and Poland over the roles in World War II, the Russian president said: “The Soviet nation was the one that put an end to the Nazi’s malicious plan. While the Soviet nation was protecting its homeland, it also liberated Europe. The memory of the Holocaust will only remain a lesson and warning if the true story is told without leaving out the facts. Unfortunately, the issue of the Holocaust has become a political issue today. Current and future politicians are obliged to protect the good name of the heroes of the past, the innocent victims of the Nazis and their collaborators. ”

Vladimir Putin (L) meets Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem on the sidelines of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020.AFP

Israeli officials told Haaretz that Israel had made three overtures to Russia before Putin came to Israel to participate in the Holocaust Forum. The gestures included approving the transfer of ownership of Russian churches located in Alexander’s court in Jerusalem to Russia. Resolving disagreements between the Jerusalem City Administration and the Russian authorities on property taxes on the mission of St. Sergius of Jerusalem; and delegation of powers to sign all official agreements affecting Russian assets from the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem to the Russian Church.

Rivlin spoke to the world’s leaders in Yad Vashem that “a comprehensive partnership in the fight against racism and the old-new anti-Semitism that is now worrying is needed” to contain these phenomena. “It is the camouflage of superiority, national purity and xenophobia that penetrates the heart of the leadership and is a terrible price to pay for human life,” he added.

“Anti-Semitism is a chronic illness,” he warned. “It comes from left and right and takes shape in history and throws it away. Anti-Semitism has not changed. We have changed. ”

Netanyahu said at the ceremony that “he is primarily committed to making the words” never again “not just an empty slogan, but a constant order of conduct.”

Netanyahu said Israel has not yet seen countries around the world take a firm, unified stance against Iran. It is “the most anti-Semitic regime in the world that wants to develop a nuclear weapon to destroy the only Jewish state.”

