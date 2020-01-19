advertisement

Becomes noble

The world’s finest dropdown menu is back!

Well i feel pretty baron-y today …

advertisement

Would you like a moonlight as a countess, sheikh or member of the royal family? The world’s classiest dropdown menu is back – this time on the Liberty website.

In April 2018, we were disappointed to learn that Harrods had deleted the ridiculous title options from his mailing list registration. We could no longer pretend to be a viscount, a judge, a princess, or an honorable right. We had been kicked back into the communal gutter and we were not pleased.

I wonder if they deliver to Canada …

But now there’s another glamorous department store in London. Go to buy something from the Liberty website and when you enter your details you can be anything from the Baroness to the Lord to the Sheikh.

What’s happening?

The best title is HRH – we wonder if Pizza Express has a similar booking form.

Does this include Disney princesses?

However, you cannot be Her Majesty – which must have been frustrating for the Queen over Christmas when she tried to get hold of one of those tasteful decades with a picture of her royal features.

Fakea sheikha

Liberty’s dropdown menu is not quite as great as that of its predecessor, as “Wing Commander” is not an option. This title always made us feel like we were pretty flying.

Up in the world, Ma!

Continued below.

advertisement