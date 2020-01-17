advertisement

LOS ANGELES – “The World After Jeff Goldblum”, the Disney + National Geographic documentary series available will return for a second season, Disney announced on Friday during the presentation of the National Geographic Television Critics Association.

The series produced by Nutopia follows Goldblum as he examines the origins and cultural effects of everyday objects. The first season, which premiered on Disney + in November 2019, included episodes of ice cream, tattoos, jeans, coffee, bicycles, and other items.

National Geographic did not say what the second season of 10 episodes will include, and only promised that Goldblum “would take viewers on an entertaining and insightful journey around the world while uncovering a range of new everyday items.”

“Jeff’s real curiosity about the world makes him a natural companion for the National Geographic brand. Jeff has something special and incredible about him, and his fascination with the world is infectious,” said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, a press release. “We are excited to share his humor and sensitivity on Disney + with a wider audience.”

Disney + Disney recently launched its extensive library of entertainment content spanning decades, mainly films and television series from five of the company’s main brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

In addition to the library content offered on Disney +, Disney has developed a number of original films and series specifically for the streamer. A live action version of “Lady and the Tramp”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and the Star Wars live action series “The Mandalorian”, from the social media sensation The Child, also known as Baby Yoda. belong to the Disney + originals.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Mandalorian” have also been renewed for a second season.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.

