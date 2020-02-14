With their first Burst & Decay EP, The Wonder Years had a pretty easy win.

It was released in late 2017 and contained delicate acoustic rearrangements of songs from across the Philadelphia Band’s catalog. This idea brilliantly complemented the emotional austerity of the group’s original songwriting. As with this first iteration, the seven revisions to this new volume are not campfires, but meticulous, stylish presentations. The New York pop orchestra Little Kruta gives three songs some strings, which contributes to the melancholy of a skeleton We Look Like Lightning, to the deep nostalgia of the Passing Through A Screen Door and to the piano-driven hope of Hoodie Weather.

But it is the decision to take Washington Square Park and Cul-de-sac – both stubborn barn burners in their first album recordings – off the net that gives us the boldest and best reincarnations of this record, making them a must for all fans in the past and Makes present.

Verdict: 4/5