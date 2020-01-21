The woman's chase in U-Haul overran the suspect and killed him: police

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A robbery was fatal when one of the suspects fell out of a U-Haul truck during a chase.

Houston police say it started around 12 noon on 9800 block on Bauman Road, where an off-duty officer witnessed a burglary in the Sunnys Food Store.

When other officers arrived at the scene, three suspects had already started in a U-Haul truck. After moments of searching, the officers found the truck and a chase began.

The chase led the officers through the neighborhoods of the region. According to police, one of the suspects jumped out of the U-Haul during the persecution and was detained. The suspects continued to pursue the side street on the North Main Loop and I-45.

A second suspect is said to have hung out of the vehicle when it fell and was run over by the rear wheels of the subway car.

“The truck continued west on the side street and the Main and Loop. It passed this intersection and then turned back into the neighborhood,” said Larry Sattwhite, the Houston deputy chief of police.

Police officers were able to stop the truck after using spike strips. A woman who the authorities believe is the suspect driver has been arrested.

Officers added that one of their superiors suffered a medical emergency during the persecution. He was taken to the hospital and is supposed to recover.

According to the police, the two suspects are charged with, among other things, the death of the accomplice for crime murder.

