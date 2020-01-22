The woman pleads guilty to hiring a replacement for the son in the university access scandal

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A Newport Beach woman pleaded guilty to paying $ 9,000 in Boston on Wednesday to take online courses for her son to graduate from Georgetown University.

Karen Littlefair, 57, pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the Boston prosecutor said.

The charge is up to 20 years in prison, but the prosecutor said in the opposition agreement that she would recommend four months and a $ 9,500 fine if sentenced to May 13.

Prosecutors said Littlefair agreed to pay $ 9,000 to employ an employee of William Rick Singer’s profit-making college consultancy The Edge College & Career Network, also known as Key, in Newport Beach from Littlefair’s son should take online courses and submit the fraudulently earned credits to Georgetown.

The executive completed four classes for Littlefair’s son, who graduated from Georgetown in 2018, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Singer previously pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government’s investigation.

Dozens of parents and university coaches were involved in the nationwide bribery scandal involving 52 defendants, in which rich parents paid Singer thousands of dollars for their children’s doctoral exams. In other cases, students were mistakenly admitted as sports recruits to elite universities, even though they had no experience in the sports for which they were recruited.

Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman was released on October 25 from a low-security prison camp in Northern California. She was sentenced to a 14-day prison term for paying for an examiner to correct her daughter’s answers to a college entrance exam.

The 57-year-old Huffman was sentenced to prison in September. She was also ordered to spend a year on the supervised release, a fine of $ 30,000, and 250 hours of community service. The actress “Desperate Housewives” was the first mother to be convicted of widespread college admissions, an investigation known as “Varsity Blues,” in connection with the fraud scandal.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guiltless to the federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering in the scandal.

