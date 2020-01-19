The woman had to pay a heavy fine for cheating on the bus fare and birthday of the same name

advertisement

A student was ordered to pay a £ 500 fine after a woman of the same name and birthday avoided a bus fare.

In one case of false identity, Sophie Cooper was informed that she also shared the physical description of the alleged ticket holder.

The 28-year-old from Poynton, Cheshire, now fears a criminal record.

The incident occurred on a London bus when, according to reports, a woman did not present a valid ID to an inspector in April 2017.

Sophie says that she wasn’t even in the UK at the time.

Transport for London (TFL) received no response from the woman after providing an address in the south of England.

She was later found guilty by the courts in her absence in August 2017 and was fined £ 476.50.

But HM Courts fined Sophie Cooper and ordered her to pay the large amount.

(Image: Sophie Cooper and her fiance Adam Booth, who are getting married in May

(Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

The student said she was “stunned” when she opened a letter from the Thames Valley Magistrates and told her she had almost £ 500.

The letter warned that she might be detained if she didn’t pay.

Sophie said the letter left her worried that the fine would mark her otherwise flawless record.

She had never had a ticket.

The next week, after finding out what the ticket was about, she had to wait two months before appearing in front of the Stockport Magistrates Court and making a legal statement.

Sophie said that if it didn’t go her way, the fine would take a “big chunk” of her and fiance Adam Booth’s wedding box office.

Pictured: The letter Sophie Cooper opened says she owes £ 476.50

(Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

When HM Courts was asked to comment, she said it was an “unfortunate mistake” and no further action was taken.

In order to track down the fine, state databases were used to put the details together.

They said they even knew it might not be the right person, but persecuted them anyway.

Sophie said, “I just thought this was the strangest coincidence ever. I think it’s strange that she has the same name and birthday as I do.

“But that she had the same physical description as me, was I just like ‘really?’

“It’s insane that it’s an admin mistake. That’s all it is. It’s just stupid.

“I have been found guilty of having done something, but I do not know if it is automatically on your file, I am not sure.

Sophie is worried that if things don’t go to her liking, the fine will go to her wedding fund

(Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

Sophie said that if the case didn’t go her way, she would have to go to court again, but this time in the Thames Valley.

On the advice of friends who are with the police, Sophie spoke to TfL in January to “open a line of communication” with them.

At that point, she found that a woman with the same name, age, and physical description she had was reportedly unable to show a valid bus ticket in 2017.

Sophie added: “:” (The night I got this letter) we went out to my family’s Christmas dinner and it was a bit depressing when we were about to go out.

“It was also just before Christmas.

“You were told that you owe £ 500 and it’s so expensive. I thought ‘Oh Jesus, Christmas is canceled.’

“I was worried. I said to Adam that if I owe the money shortly before Christmas, I could be in big trouble here because I can’t afford it.

“I’m just completely shocked that something can go wrong in our legal system that it could end up in someone’s files.”

Sophie Cooper with the fiance Adam Booth

(Photo: Kennedy News and Media)

After an investigation, TfL confirmed that the procedure was correct and believed that the error had occurred in the HM Courts and Tribunals Service. This confirmed that this was the case.

A spokeswoman for the HM Courts and Tribunals Service said, “We are sorry that Ms. Cooper was accidentally sent a letter that was intended for someone with the same name and date of birth, and of course she will not be charged.”

A TfL spokesman said: “We would like to apologize to Ms. Cooper for a false identity in this case, which must have been very worrying for her.

“It was only after we submitted the case to the courts that the error occurred.

“We are pleased that Ms. Cooper did nothing wrong and marked the case as withdrawn in court.

“Avoiding airfare costs TfL more than £ 100 million a year, which is why our Revenue Inspectors team works across the network to ensure customers pay the right airfare.

“We always follow a careful process to ensure that the right people are informed about possible law enforcement actions and have the opportunity to appeal.”

